Thank you NHS: Send your tributes to the Ham&High

Lupton Street, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael Boniface Archant

Residents, schools and businesses across the Ham&High’s local communities are continuing to pay tribute to the remarkable efforts of NHS staff.

Eleanor Palmer Primary School, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael Boniface Eleanor Palmer Primary School, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael Boniface

Every Thursday at 8pm, Clap for Carers has seen people of all jobs, faiths and backgrounds come together to celebrate the round-the-clock efforts of NHS staff working on the coronavirus frontline.

On Tuesday, a minute’s silence was held for more than 100 NHS and care workers who have have died in the line of duty, who put patients’ wellbeing above their own.

This newspaper has taken great pride and strength in collecting so many amazing tributes to the NHS - from teddy bear window trails to heart kites flown high into the sky - and we’re going to continue sharing everyone’s personal and heartfelt thank yous.

Hornsey Lane Gardens. Picture: Jess Emond Hornsey Lane Gardens. Picture: Jess Emond

Thanks very much!