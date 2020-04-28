Thank you NHS: Send your tributes to the Ham&High

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:02 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 28 April 2020

Lupton Street, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael Boniface

Lupton Street, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael Boniface

Archant

Residents, schools and businesses across the Ham&High’s local communities are continuing to pay tribute to the remarkable efforts of NHS staff.

Eleanor Palmer Primary School, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael BonifaceEleanor Palmer Primary School, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael Boniface

Every Thursday at 8pm, Clap for Carers has seen people of all jobs, faiths and backgrounds come together to celebrate the round-the-clock efforts of NHS staff working on the coronavirus frontline.

On Tuesday, a minute’s silence was held for more than 100 NHS and care workers who have have died in the line of duty, who put patients’ wellbeing above their own.

This newspaper has taken great pride and strength in collecting so many amazing tributes to the NHS - from teddy bear window trails to heart kites flown high into the sky - and we’re going to continue sharing everyone’s personal and heartfelt thank yous.

Hornsey Lane Gardens. Picture: Jess EmondHornsey Lane Gardens. Picture: Jess Emond

If you’ve made, photographed or videoed an NHS tribute and would be happy for us to be publish it, please send it to michael.boniface@archant.co.uk or to our Facebook or Twitter pages via direct message.

Thanks very much!

Topic Tags:

