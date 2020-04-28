Thank you NHS: Send your tributes to the Ham&High
PUBLISHED: 17:02 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 28 April 2020
Archant
Residents, schools and businesses across the Ham&High’s local communities are continuing to pay tribute to the remarkable efforts of NHS staff.
Every Thursday at 8pm, Clap for Carers has seen people of all jobs, faiths and backgrounds come together to celebrate the round-the-clock efforts of NHS staff working on the coronavirus frontline.
You may also want to watch:
On Tuesday, a minute’s silence was held for more than 100 NHS and care workers who have have died in the line of duty, who put patients’ wellbeing above their own.
This newspaper has taken great pride and strength in collecting so many amazing tributes to the NHS - from teddy bear window trails to heart kites flown high into the sky - and we’re going to continue sharing everyone’s personal and heartfelt thank yous.
If you’ve made, photographed or videoed an NHS tribute and would be happy for us to be publish it, please send it to michael.boniface@archant.co.uk or to our Facebook or Twitter pages via direct message.
Thanks very much!
