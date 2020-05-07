Thank you NHS: A collection of your tributes, pictures and videos
PUBLISHED: 16:37 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 07 May 2020
Archant
Tributes are continuing to stream in for the remarkable NHS staff working on the coronavirus frontline.
Pictures, paintings and murals have lined the streets across our boroughs as people thank the courageous, tireless efforts of all our health workers.
The weekly Clap for Carers has encapsulated the tremendous strength of support and gratitude for the NHS we all feel during this unsettling period of lockdown.
From West End Lane to Priory Road, we have seen rainbows painted, scrubs made and songs recorded among so many wonderfully creative, personal and touching tributes.
However small or large, every contribution has played its part in bringing people together during this unprecedented moment of challenge, uncertainty and loss.
Nowhere greater is this sense of togetherness felt than the NHS, where the remarkable spirit and care of workers will be remembered and treasured by us all.
