Thank you NHS: A collection of your tributes, pictures and videos

PUBLISHED: 16:37 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 07 May 2020

Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Stanton

Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Stanton

Archant

Tributes are continuing to stream in for the remarkable NHS staff working on the coronavirus frontline.

Constantine Road, Hampstead. Picture: Linda GroveConstantine Road, Hampstead. Picture: Linda Grove

Pictures, paintings and murals have lined the streets across our boroughs as people thank the courageous, tireless efforts of all our health workers.

The weekly Clap for Carers has encapsulated the tremendous strength of support and gratitude for the NHS we all feel during this unsettling period of lockdown.

From West End Lane to Priory Road, we have seen rainbows painted, scrubs made and songs recorded among so many wonderfully creative, personal and touching tributes.

However small or large, every contribution has played its part in bringing people together during this unprecedented moment of challenge, uncertainty and loss.

South End Green. Picture: Linda GroveSouth End Green. Picture: Linda Grove

Nowhere greater is this sense of togetherness felt than the NHS, where the remarkable spirit and care of workers will be remembered and treasured by us all.

Milton Avenue, Highgate, during last week's Clap for Carers. Picture: Sytske KamstraMilton Avenue, Highgate, during last week's Clap for Carers. Picture: Sytske Kamstra

Royal Free gratitude. Picture: Linda GroveRoyal Free gratitude. Picture: Linda Grove

Thanks to Royal Free NHS workers. Picture: Linda GroveThanks to Royal Free NHS workers. Picture: Linda Grove

Lupton Street, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael BonifaceLupton Street, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael Boniface

Hornsey Lane Gardens. Picture: Jess EmondHornsey Lane Gardens. Picture: Jess Emond

Abacus Belsize Primary School pupil. Picture: Alina ShawcrossAbacus Belsize Primary School pupil. Picture: Alina Shawcross

Caversham Road, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael BonifaceCaversham Road, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael Boniface

Picture: Linda GrovePicture: Linda Grove

