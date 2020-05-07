Thank you NHS: A collection of your tributes, pictures and videos

Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Stanton Archant

Tributes are continuing to stream in for the remarkable NHS staff working on the coronavirus frontline.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Constantine Road, Hampstead. Picture: Linda Grove Constantine Road, Hampstead. Picture: Linda Grove

Pictures, paintings and murals have lined the streets across our boroughs as people thank the courageous, tireless efforts of all our health workers.

The weekly Clap for Carers has encapsulated the tremendous strength of support and gratitude for the NHS we all feel during this unsettling period of lockdown.

From West End Lane to Priory Road, we have seen rainbows painted, scrubs made and songs recorded among so many wonderfully creative, personal and touching tributes.

However small or large, every contribution has played its part in bringing people together during this unprecedented moment of challenge, uncertainty and loss.

South End Green. Picture: Linda Grove South End Green. Picture: Linda Grove

Nowhere greater is this sense of togetherness felt than the NHS, where the remarkable spirit and care of workers will be remembered and treasured by us all.

Milton Avenue, Highgate, during last week's Clap for Carers. Picture: Sytske Kamstra Milton Avenue, Highgate, during last week's Clap for Carers. Picture: Sytske Kamstra

Royal Free gratitude. Picture: Linda Grove Royal Free gratitude. Picture: Linda Grove

Thanks to Royal Free NHS workers. Picture: Linda Grove Thanks to Royal Free NHS workers. Picture: Linda Grove

Lupton Street, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael Boniface Lupton Street, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael Boniface

Hornsey Lane Gardens. Picture: Jess Emond Hornsey Lane Gardens. Picture: Jess Emond

Abacus Belsize Primary School pupil. Picture: Alina Shawcross Abacus Belsize Primary School pupil. Picture: Alina Shawcross

Caversham Road, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael Boniface Caversham Road, Kentish Town. Picture: Michael Boniface

Picture: Linda Grove Picture: Linda Grove