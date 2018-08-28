Kingsgate Community Centre step in to support Swiss Cottage woman’s ‘people-driven’ artwork

An eager partipant tries paint pouring in Swiss Cottage. Picture: Sarah Kennard Archant

A Swiss Cottage community centre stepped in to provide a permanent home for artwork created by local woman Sarah Kennard with the help of members of the public.

Sarah, 57, spent four days in November “paint pouring” with members of the community outside of the Swiss Cottage Library.

This involves mixing paints with silicon and then pouring it so it forms tiles.

Boards with these tiles mounted on them now adorn Kingsgate Community Centre, after its management voted to decorate the walls with them.

Sarah said: “There was some confusion with dates with Camden, so I ended up hoping to find somewhere for people to go to see the artwork we produced.

“The idea is that people can now go and sign their work.”

Louise Moore from the community centre said: “We held an open day on Saturday December 15 and this tied in nicely.”

Sarah encouraged local community groups and mental health organisations to contribute to the project – ‘Art for the people, by the people’.