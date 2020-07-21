Search

Advanced search

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 July 2020

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

Archant

Experts at Oxford University have created an online tool to pinpoint the local areas most at risk from a second wave of coronavirus, including in north London.

A map, devised by Oxford University’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science, uses data of known Covid-19 vulnerabilities to predict which areas need the most resources.

This includes age, population density, ethnicity and hospital resources, and analyses the figures on a granular enough level to differentiate between council ward areas.

READ MORE: Opinion: With coronavirus lockdown easing, the diary fills up - as will the pubs

Professor Melinda Mills, director at the Leverhulme Centre, said: “With additional outbreaks and second waves, thinking not only regionally, but at much smaller scale at the neighbourhood level will be the most effective approach to stifle and contain outbreaks, particularly when a lack of track and trace is in place.”

It does not predict or measure the number of cases, only locations which may fare worse in an outbreak - defined as a 10 per cent infection rate throughout the population.

You may also want to watch:

Hampstead and Highgate residents have been deemed to be generally more at risk of hospitalisation in comparison with Islington, Hackney or Brent.

The study’s lead author, Mark Verhagen, said: “London was hardest hit initially because of the sheer number of infections there, and since London has a relatively young population, the health care demand will in fact have been relatively low.

“To illustrate, if just as large a proportion of the population in the South West would have been infected as in London, the relative number of hospitalisations would have been much higher.”

The tool showed Harrow as a local area with an exceptionally high age-related risk of hospitalisations due to the virus, and in practice, Northwick Park Hospital was the first to call for a national emergency due to a lack of capacity.

Nationally, average is around seven people per 1,000 would need care if there was an infection spike.

Peripheral London boroughs may be most at risk due to older populations and higher levels of social deprivation.

Infection rates are assumed as constant across age groups. Hospital capacity is calculated relative to the number of hospital beds which were available in December 2019.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Premier League: Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal's David Luiz (centre) during the Premier League match at Villa Park

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

Dier signs new four-year deal at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Boxing: Local clubs enjoy ABA/Elite success over time

Charlie Magri looking dejected after losing to British opponent Duke McKenzie

Eskinazi confirmed as Middlesex captain

Stevie Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones and Max Holden model the new Middlesex kit (pic Middlesex CC)