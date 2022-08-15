Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Mental health arts awards open for entries

André Langlois

Published: 8:03 AM August 15, 2022
Butterfly gazing by Daniel Hessle, a third-round winner of Sane's Creative Awards Scheme

A mental health charity has launched its latest visual arts awards.

For the Islington-based Sane, it is the fourth round of its Creative Awards Scheme, which aims to inspire people affected by mental illness

Applications are judged on their artistic merit, clarity of aim and financial need, with awards ranging from £100 to £300.

The judging panel includes artists from the Open College of the Arts - who offer feedback, guidance and advice - and entries can include painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, mixed media and digital art.

Two previous award-winners had work included in last year’s Royal Academy Summer Exhibition.

Highgate's Marjorie Wallace CBE, founder and chief executive of Sane, said: “People continue to respond to the scheme in a remarkable way, sharing stunning and diverse work along with their poignant personal stories.

"We are both touched and pleased to see how the scheme has grown in such a short time and the positive impact it is having on award-winners’ artistic aspirations.”

Visit www.sane.org.uk/how-we-help/sane-creative-awards-scheme for an application form and return it by November 7.

