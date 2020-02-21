Sanctuary Care: Under-fire contractor ditched from two Westmiinster care homes - but health bosses keep them on

Carlton Dene care home in Kilburn Park Road, North Maida Vale. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

After a series of poor CQC reports for care homes run by Sanctuary Care in Westminster, the council has ended the firm's contract to run two homes, including Carlton Dene in Maida Vale.

But Sanctuary's deal to run four other homes, including Athlone House Home, also in Maida Vale, has been renewed by the Central and West London Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) who have taken over control from the town hall.

The catalyst for this decision appears to have been an "inadequate" rating given to Pimlico's Garside Care Home by the Care Quality Commission in January - but, as the Wood&Vale reported in 2019, Carlton Dene was also among three Sanctuary-run care homes in the borough to be given a "requires improvement" rating.

Both Carlton Dene and Westmead were re-inspected and graded "good" in late 2019.

A Westminster Council spokesperson confirmed the decision and added: "Ensuring the wellbeing of our residents, particularly the most vulnerable, is always at the heart of everything we do. Due to the concerns about care at Garside nursing home and the inadequate inspection rating, Westminster Council has mutually agreed with Sanctuary to end care contract arrangements with them at Westmead and Carlton Dene residential care homes."

Leader of the opposition Cllr Adam Hug (Lab, Westbourne) said he was pleased to see the council ditch Sanctuary, but added: "However we are deeply concerned by reports that the local NHS is going to reappoint Sanctuary to provide care at Garside where it has let residents down so badly as well as its other properties in Westminster. The NHS must think again."

A spokesperson for Central and West London CCGs said: "Following concerns about the standard of care provided at Garside Nursing Home, we have worked with Sanctuary Care Ltd and other partners to develop an improvement plan that has been put into operation. Progress is being made and we will continue to monitor this closely."

Sarah Clarke-Kuehn, a group director at Sanctuary Care, said: "Significant progress has been made since the CQC inspection at Garside House and we are committed to making further improvements.

"Sanctuary Care has an excellent record of providing high standards of care in its homes and we are confident that when inspectors next visit Garside House, they will recognise the advances that have been made."