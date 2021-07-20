Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Health

Masks still required at Royal Free and Whittington hospitals

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 11:52 AM July 20, 2021   
The Royal Free in Hampstead and the Whittington Hospital in Archway. Pictures: PA

Mask-wearing and social distancing are still required at the Royal Free and the Whittington - Credit: Archant

Both the Royal Free and the Whittington Hospitals are still requiring visitors to wear masks and respect social distancing. 

Although legal restrictions have been lifted in England, bosses at both hospitals have reminded people attending to continue to follow "hands, face, space" guidance. 

At the Whittington in Archway, deputy chief nurse Breeda Macmanus said the hospital is asking the public and patients to "keep on supporting us so we can keep vulnerable patients safe". 

Both hospital trusts still require masks to be worn inside buildings, social distancing and hands to be washed regularly. 

Ms Macmanus added: "Covid-19 is still at a higher rate in the local community than we would like and until infection rates come down, every visitor increases the risk of infection either coming into our hospital or going out with a visitor."

You may also want to watch:

The Royal Free said in a statement: "Our staff are doing their best in difficult circumstances, please be respectful towards them if they ask you to wear a face covering, observe social distancing or wash/gel your hands."

Most Read

  1. 1 Vehicles scraped and traffic chaos after width-restriction bollards moved
  2. 2 Summer in the City: 5 things to do this weekend in north London
  3. 3 "Night to remember": Queues outside Egg nightclub on 'freedom day'
  1. 4 Where to get AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines
  2. 5 Artwork to remember Camden's Amy Winehouse 10 years on
  3. 6 Parliament Hill Lido swimmers plan Channel challenge for charity
  4. 7 Flash floods 'three feet high' leave basement flats 'uninhabitable'
  5. 8 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
  6. 9 Sinkhole appears in Hampstead Lane in Highgate
  7. 10 Albert Sambi Lokonga joins Arsenal from Anderlecht
Coronavirus
The Whittington Hospital
The Royal Free Hospital
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding in Park Road

Flooding | Video

'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Sian Berry AM asks why the half a billion pounds waiting to be spent on housing is not being used now.

Sian Berry to stand down as Green Party leader over trans rights

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteach

Education News

Heathside Trial: Former Hampstead headteacher hit with £380,000 legal bill

Charles Thomson

person
Gardens underwater in Goldhurst Terrace, South Hampstead, after flash flooding

Flooding

Camden recovers from flash floods which saw 'loose avocados flying'

Sam Volpe and Joseph Marshall

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus