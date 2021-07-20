Masks still required at Royal Free and Whittington hospitals

Published: 11:52 AM July 20, 2021

Mask-wearing and social distancing are still required at the Royal Free and the Whittington - Credit: Archant

Both the Royal Free and the Whittington Hospitals are still requiring visitors to wear masks and respect social distancing.

Although legal restrictions have been lifted in England, bosses at both hospitals have reminded people attending to continue to follow "hands, face, space" guidance.

At the Whittington in Archway, deputy chief nurse Breeda Macmanus said the hospital is asking the public and patients to "keep on supporting us so we can keep vulnerable patients safe".

Both hospital trusts still require masks to be worn inside buildings, social distancing and hands to be washed regularly.

Ms Macmanus added: "Covid-19 is still at a higher rate in the local community than we would like and until infection rates come down, every visitor increases the risk of infection either coming into our hospital or going out with a visitor."

The Royal Free said in a statement: "Our staff are doing their best in difficult circumstances, please be respectful towards them if they ask you to wear a face covering, observe social distancing or wash/gel your hands."