Covid patients in hospital rose sharply over Christmas period

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:15 AM January 13, 2022
A nurse checks on a patient suffering with Covid-19 on the critical care unit at the Royal Papworth

The number of Covid patients at Royal Free and Whittington hospitals rose over the Christmas period - Credit: PA Images

The number of Covid patients in hospitals across north London spiked over the Christmas and New Year period, data shows.

The latest government data shows the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust had 239 Covid patients in its care on January 4.

This marked the 12th consecutive day the number of Covid patients has risen since 84 cases were recorded on December 23.

The trust runs the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals among other facilities.

The latest figure compares with 154 cases a week earlier on December 28.

The number of Covid patients on ventilation machines has been steady in recent weeks.

There were 15 patients in these beds at last count.

Whittington Health NHS Trust had 96 Covid patients as of January 4, the data shows.

This compared to 78 cases a week earlier and 51 on December 21.

There were five patients in mechanical ventilation beds as of January 4.

