Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express Home > News > Health

CQC warning as Royal Free apologises to family of woman who died after maternity ward failings

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 9:09 AM December 5, 2020    Updated: 11:10 AM December 9, 2020
A view of the Royal Free Hospital teaching hospital in the Hampstead area of the London Borough of Camden. The hospital is pa...

A view of the Royal Free Hospital teaching hospital in the Hampstead area of the London Borough of Camden. The hospital is part of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 6, 2020. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire - Credit: PA

After a mum died during childbirth, the Royal Free Hospital has received a warning from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) which said it was forced to take “enforcement action”.

Senior coroner Mary Hassell outside Camden Town Hall. Picture: Polly Hancock

Senior coroner Mary Hassell outside Camden Town Hall. Picture: Polly Hancock - Credit: Polly Hancock

On February 20 this year, Malyun Karama, 34, died at the Royal Free after she was given an excessive amount of the drug misoprostol, which was used to induce labour while she was suffering a miscarriage.

The CQC warning comes after senior coroner for inner north London Mary Hassell wrote to the trust in November calling on it to make changes to prevent similar deaths.

READ MORE: Concerns over Royal Free’s relationship with controversial parking firmShe wrote that the misoprostol “was administered at doses in excess” of national guidelines, and that when a midwife observed something was going wrong and told a senior registrar, the doctor failed to attend to the patient.

Ms Hassell said that had the doctor visited Ms Karama, “the likelihood is that Ms Karama’s life would have been saved”.

In response to the coroner’s letter, the CQC conducted an unannounced inspection of the maternity department on October 28.

You may also want to watch:

Nicola Wise, the CQC’s lead hospital inspector in London, said: “As a result we have taken enforcement action to ensure improvements are made. We are unable to give further details at this time but will report on our findings shortly. All CQC’s action is open to appeal.”

In a report to the Royal Free London NHS Trust’s board on November 25, the trust’s group chair, Dominic Dodd, and chief executive Caroline Clarke wrote that “the Royal Free London maternity service was issued with a section 29a warning notice which detailed two specific areas of improvement to keep women safe”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hampstead Garden Suburb housing extension rejected by Barnet Council planning committee
  2. 2 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
  3. 3 Golders Green grandmother looking forward to hugging family after getting first Royal Free Hospital Covid-19 vaccine
  1. 4 Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea
  2. 5 Shop Local: Hampstead graduates defy Covid-19 to set up fashion brands during the lockdowns
  3. 6 In picture: Dogs the draw at Alexandra Palace for London Search and Rescue fundraiser
  4. 7 Christmas tree and new play area brighten up Paddington Recreation Ground in Maida Vale
  5. 8 Christmas Events in Highgate
  6. 9 Film review: We Are The Geordies (12A)
  7. 10 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words

The trust was told that the CQC “was not assured” that maternity services at the Royal Free were learning from incidents – and it was given a deadline of December 11 to make improvements.

It was also told to improve access to information for expectant mums in languages other than English.

A spokesperson for the Royal Free said: “We would like to offer our deepest condolences to Malyun Karama’s family and to apologise for mistakes made in the care that was provided to her.”

The spokesperson said there are now “plans in place” to improve on the two points raised by the CQC – and assured Ms Karama’s family that “lessons will be learnt going forwards”.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shop Local

‘Hospitality cannot continue switching the tap on and off’ – pubs reopen...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Beckford Primary School renamed West Hampstead after vote opts against...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Podcasts

Ham&High Podcast: Gail’s Bakery boss on opening in South End Green

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon

New Hampstead restaurant to open with ‘split’ layout and filtered air to...

Elinor James

person
Comments powered by Disqus