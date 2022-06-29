Hospital's domestic services Covid-19 pandemic hero

A “real star” of the Royal Free Hospital has been shortlisted for an award for her role in ensuring colleagues were able to deliver the best care during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Margaret Harris, domestic services manager, has been shortlisted for an NHS Parliamentary Award following recognition from Hampstead MP Tulip Siddiq.

She and her team played a vital role throughout the pandemic in ensuring the the hospital could deliver care to patients.

Ms Siddiq said: “I would like to offer huge congratulations to Margaret. Her contribution to patient care during one of the most challenging periods the NHS has ever faced cannot be overstated.

“She played a vital role in ensuring the Royal Free Hospital could deliver safe and effective care throughout the pandemic and it’s wonderful that Margaret’s and her team’s work, which can often go unnoticed, has been recognised in this way.”

John Connolly, the chief executive of the Royal Free Hospital, said: “Many congratulations to Margaret, who is so deserving of this recognition. She is a real star and everyone across the hospital has been absolutely delighted that she has been shortlisted for this fantastic award.

“The pandemic really emphasised to everyone how important the work of the domestic team is, and Margaret and her team really rose to the challenges posed by Covid-19. She is one of the many unsung heroes on which all NHS organisations are built and we're proud of each and every one of them."

Ms Harris said: “This is a huge honour, thank you to everyone for all your kind comments. I’d really like to thank all of the domestic services team as they have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, as well as my infection prevention and control colleagues as we have worked hand in hand during the past two years.”

The Royal Free specialises in infectious diseases and houses a a high level isolation unit (HLIU).

It was the first hospital in London to take on Covid-19 cases, and became a north London centre for treatment during the pandemic, with other services, such as children's A&E, being moved to the Whittington Hospital.