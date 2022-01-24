The new episode will focus on how the Royal Free London kept elective care going despite the pressures of Covid and annual winter challenges - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Royal Free London (RFL) will once again feature in the BAFTA-nominated documentary series Hospital.

Now seven seasons in, the series goes into the wards at NHS Trusts around the country.

It has previously visited hospitals including University Hospital Coventry and Kings College Hospital, as well as the Royal Free.

The new, one-off episode will focus on how the Hampstead hospital kept elective care going during Covid and annual winter challenges.

Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Caroline Clarke said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome the Label1 team back to the Royal Free London. It’s another fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the phenomenal patient care provided by staff day in day out across the trust, and across the entire NHS.

“It’s a testament to the incredible commitment and dedication of our staff that the producers are keen to return to the trust for a third time.”

The new episode is due to air in early spring on BBC Two.