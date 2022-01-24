Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Health

BAFTA-nominated BBC series returns to the Royal Free Hospital

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 5:18 PM January 24, 2022
Royal Free London

The new episode will focus on how the Royal Free London kept elective care going despite the pressures of Covid and annual winter challenges - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Royal Free London (RFL) will once again feature in the BAFTA-nominated documentary series Hospital. 

Now seven seasons in, the series goes into the wards at NHS Trusts around the country. 

It has previously visited hospitals including University Hospital Coventry and Kings College Hospital, as well as the Royal Free. 

The new, one-off episode will focus on how the Hampstead hospital kept elective care going during Covid and annual winter challenges. 

Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Caroline Clarke said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome the Label1 team back to the Royal Free London. It’s another fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the phenomenal patient care provided by staff day in day out across the trust, and across the entire NHS.  

“It’s a testament to the incredible commitment and dedication of our staff that the producers are keen to return to the trust for a third time.” 

The new episode is due to air in early spring on BBC Two.

Most Read

  1. 1 'We're proud of what we do': Kossoffs celebrates six months in Kentish Town
  2. 2 Two dead in Maida Vale: Woman stabbed and man 'struck by vehicle'
  3. 3 Seven Sisters stabbing: Three jailed over Green Lanes gang killing
  1. 4 The most expensive homes sold in Haringey in November 2021 
  2. 5 Italian sandwich shop opens in a Hampstead telephone box
  3. 6 Muswell Hill service ‘disgraceful’ as Royal Mail crisis continues 
  4. 7 'The joy of addiction is when you are free of it,' says Hampstead author
  5. 8 Hampstead, Highgate and Muswell Hill constituency changes consultation
  6. 9 Ex-manager admits defrauding Paddington Sports Club
  7. 10 Cops swoop on cannabis farm rumoured to be 'largest ever' busted in Haringey
Coronavirus
Hampstead News
Camden News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Floc pods in the canopy

A train among the trees from Muswell Hill to Highgate?

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Local residents campaigning in 2019 to reopen old the Winchester Tavern, in Archway Road, as a pub.

Pubs

Highgate pub gets the go-ahead to reopen

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Ben Cox, inset, and Gisburn Mansions in Hornsey

Housing News

Landlord scales back 40% rent rise - but it is too late for some tenants

Charles Thomson

person
Ricky Gervais has teamed up with Netflix and CALM to support people grieving

London Live News

Ricky Gervais behind new benches for people grieving to 'talk and reflect'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon