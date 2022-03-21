An upward trend in Covid patient numbers is emerging at some north London hospitals after cases began to rise at the start of this month.

Here are the latest figures for NHS trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas:

Royal Free London

A total of 113 Covid patients were recorded across the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals last Tuesday, March 15, compared with 95 seven days earlier.

The latest figure includes 21 patients on ventilators - the most on a single day since November 30, and three more than on the previous Tuesday.

A run of 11 consecutive days with a daily count below 100 - dropping as low as 80 in that period - was broken on March 11.

The daily count rose five days in a row to reach 121 on March 14 - the highest total seen since February 8.

As a result of this rise, an average of 106 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day at the hospitals in the week to March 15.

This was up from 88 over the previous seven-day period.

London North West University Healthcare

The trust, which manages four hospitals, recorded 73 Covid patients on March 15 after seeing 60 on the previous Tuesday.

The combined total had been as low as 42 on March 5 but has increased most days since then.

As a result, the average daily count across the Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals over the seven days to March 15 was 66.

This was up from 53 for each of the previous two weeks.

The March 15 total included two people on ventilators, which was one more than seven days earlier.

Whittington Health

A total of 62 Covid patients was recorded at the trust's Whittington Hospital on March 15, compared with 57 patients on the previous Tuesday.

Daily counts were steady over the week to March 15 - although the data for March 12 and 13 is missing from the latest government figures.

The average daily count over the five days with available data was 59.

By comparison, the average for each of the previous two weeks was 62 patients a day.

The March 15 total includes two people on ventilators, after there were none on the previous Tuesday.

Homerton University Hospital

There were 28 Covid patients at Homerton Hospital on March 15, none of whom were on ventilators.

By comparison, 30 were recorded - including two on ventilators - seven days earlier.

After 33 patients were seen on March 9, the daily count was virtually the same over the following six days.

The average daily count for the week to March 15 was 28 - up one from the previous week.