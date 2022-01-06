Hospitals restricting patient visits due to Covid

The Royal Free Hospital is restricting visits to adult patients due to the increasing prevalence of Covid-19 in the community.

Hospital chiefs took the decision on January 3 that pre-booked visiting will no longer be available at the Royal Free or Barnet Hospital.

Compassionate visiting, which is for patients who are near the end of their life and patients who have specialist needs including dementia, will continue.

There are no changes to the current visiting guidelines for patients who are children and for women receiving maternity care.

While staff are trying to accommodate patients in the emergency department, those attending with minor injury or illness are expected to do so alone.

At the Whittington Hospital visits to all adult inpatient wards is now by invitation only.

People should call their relative or friend on their personal mobile or the ward if that is not an option.

Anyone with Covid-19 or who live in the same house as someone experiencing symptoms should not visit these hospitals.



