Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Health

Hospitals restricting patient visits due to Covid

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:38 PM January 6, 2022
Royal Free gardens

Visiting is restricted at Royal Free Hospital due to Covid precautions - Credit: Sally Patterson

The Royal Free Hospital is restricting visits to adult patients due to the increasing prevalence of Covid-19 in the community.

Hospital chiefs took the decision on January 3 that pre-booked visiting will no longer be available at the Royal Free or Barnet Hospital.

Compassionate visiting, which is for patients who are near the end of their life and patients who have specialist needs including dementia, will continue.

There are no changes to the current visiting guidelines for patients who are children and for women receiving maternity care.

While staff are trying to accommodate patients in the emergency department, those attending with minor injury or illness are expected to do so alone.

At the Whittington Hospital visits to all adult inpatient wards is now by invitation only.

People should call their relative or friend on their personal mobile or the ward if that is not an option.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tube line closure to disrupt London travel for months
  2. 2 200 people evacuated from Brent Cross shopping centre
  3. 3 Guilty: North London criminals jailed in December 2021
  1. 4 Victims of Wood Green double murder named 
  2. 5 Plans to build high-rises spanning Gospel Oak and Kentish Town
  3. 6 Wanted: Can these 'high harm' offenders be found before Christmas?
  4. 7 Man dies after being struck by train in Hornsey
  5. 8 'Facile questions and ludicrous voices of opposition for "balance"'
  6. 9 Inside Camden’s most secret site: Regent's Park Barracks
  7. 10 Woman taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Muswell Hill home 

Anyone with Covid-19 or who live in the same house as someone experiencing symptoms should not visit these hospitals.


Coronavirus
Hampstead News
Barnet News
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Newborn Sumatran cub tiger with its mum Gaysha at ZSL London Zoo

Video

Rare Sumatran tiger cub makes Christmas arrival at ZSL London Zoo

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Usually Primrose Hill provides a vantage point from which to watch London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks

London Live News

Primrose Hill gates to be guarded on New Year's Eve

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The cordon in Camden

Knife Crime

Two injured in Camden towpath New Year's Day incident

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 16/12/1968 of Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, pictured at the Royal world pr

Obituary

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actress Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon