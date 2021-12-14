'Happy memories': Royal Free Hospital Nurses League bids farewell

A longstanding support group for nurses at the Royal Free has closed after 111 years.

The Royal Free Hospital Nurses League, an alumni association, was among the first of its type to be created – and one of the last to bid farewell.

The organisation decided to shut down after a decline in membership, impacted by the shift towards medical training at universities.

Katie Oakley, honorary editor of the Nurses League Magazine, who trained at the Royal Free, said: “We did try everything we could to try and drum up interest but it’s probably of its time.

“It’s to do with social history really that times have changed. But people have got happy memories. I suppose it's tinged with sadness but it was also wonderful to be able to all get together.”

A Royal Free spokesperson said: “We would like to take this opportunity to say a heartfelt thank you for the outstanding contributions made by the members of the Royal Free Hospital Nurses League.

“Their dedication to the patients they cared for will never be forgotten and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”