Golders Green grandmother looking forward to hugging family after getting first Royal Free Hospital Covid-19 vaccine
- Credit: Archant
A Golders Green grandmother was the first person to get the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Royal Free Hospital.
With the biggest vaccination programme the NHS has ever seen beginning around the country on Tuesday, Josephene Faleye, 80, was the first to get the jab at the Royal Free.
With four children and four grandchildren she’s desperate to hug, Josephine was delighted to get the first dose of the vaccine.
She will get a top up dose in three weeks.
READ MORE: ‘It’s more important than ever’: Whittington midwife urges pregnant women to get flu jabJosephine said she was excited to be first in line, and added: “I’m happy to have it and I hope that if people see me having it at the age of 80, it will encourage them to have it too.
“During the first wave, I didn’t see my children and grandchildren properly for about six months so it’s been a difficult year. I’m really looking forward to being able to hug my grandchildren again.”
You may also want to watch:
The Royal Free London NHS Trust’s chief nurse Julie Hamilton, said being able to offer the vaccine was a “huge privilege”.
“I would like to thank all the staff at the Royal Free London who have helped make this happen in such a short period of time. We are all proud to be a part of this historic moment.
Most Read
- 1 Hampstead Garden Suburb housing extension rejected by Barnet Council planning committee
- 2 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
- 3 Golders Green grandmother looking forward to hugging family after getting first Royal Free Hospital Covid-19 vaccine
- 4 Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea
- 5 Shop Local: Hampstead graduates defy Covid-19 to set up fashion brands during the lockdowns
- 6 In picture: Dogs the draw at Alexandra Palace for London Search and Rescue fundraiser
- 7 Christmas tree and new play area brighten up Paddington Recreation Ground in Maida Vale
- 8 Christmas Events in Highgate
- 9 Film review: We Are The Geordies (12A)
- 10 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words
She warned the public to keep following the rules though, with it still likely to take months before the majority of the population has been vaccinated.
The first set of people to get the jab are patients aged 80 and above who are already attending hospital as an outpatient, and those who are being discharged home after a hospital stay.
Care home providers are being asked to book staff in for jabs too, with GPs soon to begin giving the jab to care home residents.
Any spare capacity will first go to healthcare workers who are at highest risk of serious illness from Covid-19.
Delivering the Pfizer vaccine is a huge logistical challenge for the NHS as it needs to be stored at -70 degrees celsius and there are limits on the number of times it can be moved once thawed.
At least two further vaccines are expected to be approved in coming weeks.