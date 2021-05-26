Royal Free to 'thoroughly investigate' alleged antisemitic incident

Published: 6:31 PM May 26, 2021

The Royal Free NHS Trust has committed to a "thorough investigation" after an account of an incident of alleged antisemitic abuse began circulating on social media.

The account suggests a Jewish patient was the victim of antisemitism after querying if a member of staff should be wearing badges on their uniform reflecting political views.

A Royal Free Hospital spokesperson said it had not received a formal complaint but was aware of the account circulating on social media and was taking the allegations "extremely seriously".

They said: "We do not tolerate racist or antisemitic behaviour of any kind, from anybody on our premises.

"The Royal Free London is proud of the rich diversity of the patients that we serve and we are taking these allegations extremely seriously. Although we have not received a formal complaint, we will investigate this matter thoroughly.

"We would urge anybody who experiences racist or antisemitic abuse in any of our hospitals to report it immediately to a member of our security team or to the patient advice and liaison service (PALS)."

This reported incident comes less than a fortnight after a video showed antisemitic abuse being shouted from a convoy of cars in Finchley Road and St John's Wood.

Four individuals have been bailed by police following the incident.

The charity Community Safety Trust - which works to protect the Jewish community and combat antisemitism - said it had "recorded a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in the UK, linked to the conflict in Israel and Gaza".