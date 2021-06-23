Published: 4:16 PM June 23, 2021

Boris Johnson watches a vaccine being administered at the Saracens Vaccine Centre run by the Royal Free NHS Trust - Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the Royal Free team running a vaccine centre at Saracens' stadium in Mill Hill on Monday.

The PM visited staff including the Royal Free's chief nurse Julie Hamilton at the StoneX Stadium.

He spoke with volunteers and the vaccinators who have helped to deliver 40,000 Covid-19 jabs into the arms of north Londoners.

Julie Hamilton said: “We’re delighted that the Prime Minister visited StoneX today – just six months after he came to Chase Farm Hospital to see some of the first people in the country receive the AstraZeneca jab.

“The team here has worked incredibly hard to get this centre up and running so quickly – allowing us to deliver jabs to more than 40,000 people so far - so it’s wonderful for the staff to be recognised in this way.

"And I’m delighted to see so many people getting vaccinated - we know it's the best way to protect ourselves and our communities from COVID-19."

Vaccine venues are available around north London, check this map. To book a vaccine, the best place to start is at nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination