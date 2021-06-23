Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Health

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Royal Free-run vaccine hub at Saracens

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 4:16 PM June 23, 2021   
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Saracens Vaccine Centre

Boris Johnson watches a vaccine being administered at the Saracens Vaccine Centre run by the Royal Free NHS Trust - Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the Royal Free team running a vaccine centre at Saracens' stadium in Mill Hill on Monday. 

The PM visited staff including the Royal Free's chief nurse Julie Hamilton at the StoneX Stadium. 

He spoke with volunteers and the vaccinators who have helped to deliver 40,000 Covid-19 jabs into the arms of north Londoners. 

Julie Hamilton said: “We’re delighted that the Prime Minister visited StoneX today – just six months after he came to Chase Farm Hospital to see some of the first people in the country receive the AstraZeneca jab. 

“The team here has worked incredibly hard to get this centre up and running so quickly – allowing us to deliver jabs to more than 40,000 people so far - so it’s wonderful for the staff to be recognised in this way. 

"And I’m delighted to see so many people getting vaccinated - we know it's the best way to protect ourselves and our communities from COVID-19." 

Vaccine venues are available around north London, check this map. To book a vaccine, the best place to start is at nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination

You may also want to watch:

The Royal Free Hospital
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coleridge Road, Crouch End

Crime

Cyclist dies after Crouch End car door crash, police appeal for witnesses

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene

Knife Crime

Man in hospital after stabbing in Crouch End

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Hornsey Town Hall building works

Housing | Special Report

Builders finish first block in controversial Hornsey Town Hall development

Charles Thomson

person
Amazon Fresh has opened in the former Evans Cycles site in Chalk Farm

Amazon Fresh convenience store without tills opens in Chalk Farm

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus