Royal Free paediatric closures: Tulip Siddiq asks for ‘reassurance’ over future of ‘vital’ A&E, which could close for winter as early as September 21

PUBLISHED: 11:15 09 September 2020

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq has “raised concerns” over the planned closure of the children’s A&E at the Royal Free – which could close as soon as September 21, this newspaper understands.

Closing the A&E temporarily over the winter is part of a wider reorganisation of children’s health services in north London, designed to “increase resilience” in case of a second wave of coronavirus.

The majority of paediatric services at the hospital will be moved – with the Whittington Hospital in Archaway expanding its children’s emergency provision and Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital picking up some of the slack too.

Internally at the Royal Free, this newspaper understands staff have been told the paediatric A&E that a “likely” for its temporary closure is September 21. A date for both the closure of the A&E service and the inpatient services which will also be affected has yet to be confirmed.

READ MORE: Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close temporarily over Winter as part of Covid-19 second wave planning

Ms Siddiq told the Ham&High: “I know from taking my own children to the Royal Free A&E how valuable this service has been, and it is important that any reduction in service due to coronavirus is temporary and does not harm patient safety.”

She added that she had been in touch with health bosses about the impact of the wide-ranging changes to hospital care.

She said: “I have been raising questions and concerns about the impact and communication of these changes, as well as seeking reassurances about the long-term future of this vital A&E.”

After a review of health services in north London by the North London Partners in health and care (NLP) group, it was decided to cluster paediatric services around two hubs in NLP’s area – the five boroughs of Camden, Haringey, Barnet, Enfield and Islington.

The southern hub will be at the Whittington, where paediatric A&E will expand to meet forecast demand, while Barnet Hospital’s children’s A&E services have already reopened, having been shut between March and late August. Kids’ A&E at UCLH in Euston has been shut since March and will remain so.

Staff at the Royal Free have raised concerns about the temporary closure being a “fait accompli” and one senior consultant raised concerns this was indicative of a “preferred long-term direction of travel”.

