Queen Mary’s House: Nurses’ home sale expected in late-summer as Royal Free legally clarifying its usage

Queen Mary's Nursing Home. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The Royal Free Trust is expected to sell nurses home Queen Mary’s House this summer, as it is currently checking its planning status with Camden Council.

During a meeting with Camden Council last week, community group members were told that the authority believes the key worker housing in Holford Road will be sold in late-summer.

Meanwhile the trust has applied to Camden Council to formally clarify its usage. It is currently regarded as a C2, which is residential with ancillary staff accommodation.

Cllr Maria Higson, who is part of the working group, is one of those who has objected, saying it should be a D1 – non-residential institution, with the housing as a minority usage.

A spokesperson for the Royal Free said: “As part of the marketing exercise launched in 2018 to gauge potential levels of interest in Queen Mary’s House among buyers and developers, the trust is seeking to confirm the current planning position for the site.

“As is common with buildings of this age, there is no clear evidence of the lawful planning use of Queen Mary’s House on Camden Council’s records. The trust has therefore submitted an application for a certificate of lawfulness of existing use or development (CLEUD) to the council, asking them to certify the use of the site as a hospital, along with staff accommodation.”