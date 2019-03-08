Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Queen Mary’s House: Nurses’ home sale expected in late-summer as Royal Free legally clarifying its usage

PUBLISHED: 12:31 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 29 March 2019

Queen Mary's Nursing Home. Picture: Ken Mears

Queen Mary's Nursing Home. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The Royal Free Trust is expected to sell nurses home Queen Mary’s House this summer, as it is currently checking its planning status with Camden Council.

During a meeting with Camden Council last week, community group members were told that the authority believes the key worker housing in Holford Road will be sold in late-summer.

Meanwhile the trust has applied to Camden Council to formally clarify its usage. It is currently regarded as a C2, which is residential with ancillary staff accommodation.

Cllr Maria Higson, who is part of the working group, is one of those who has objected, saying it should be a D1 – non-residential institution, with the housing as a minority usage.

A spokesperson for the Royal Free said: “As part of the marketing exercise launched in 2018 to gauge potential levels of interest in Queen Mary’s House among buyers and developers, the trust is seeking to confirm the current planning position for the site.

“As is common with buildings of this age, there is no clear evidence of the lawful planning use of Queen Mary’s House on Camden Council’s records. The trust has therefore submitted an application for a certificate of lawfulness of existing use or development (CLEUD) to the council, asking them to certify the use of the site as a hospital, along with staff accommodation.”

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s billion-pound sell-off of right to buy properties

Stoneleigh Terrace on the Whittington Estate in Camden, where flats have sold for up to £815,000. Picture: Polly Hancock

Regent’s Park stabbing: Met Police launch manhunt as man knifed to death near mosque

Regent's Park Mosque. Picture: Flickr R~P~M

Fears that new traffic restrictions in Hampstead could create new rat run outside primary school

Christchurch Primary School children protest proposed road layout changes some fear would route more traffic past their school. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Burglar who broke into East Finchley RSPCA charity shop and burgled thousands from West Hampstead restaurant jailed

Pierre Wassef - who has been jailed for two-and-a-half years. Picture: Met Police

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s billion-pound sell-off of right to buy properties

Stoneleigh Terrace on the Whittington Estate in Camden, where flats have sold for up to £815,000. Picture: Polly Hancock

Regent’s Park stabbing: Met Police launch manhunt as man knifed to death near mosque

Regent's Park Mosque. Picture: Flickr R~P~M

Fears that new traffic restrictions in Hampstead could create new rat run outside primary school

Christchurch Primary School children protest proposed road layout changes some fear would route more traffic past their school. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Burglar who broke into East Finchley RSPCA charity shop and burgled thousands from West Hampstead restaurant jailed

Pierre Wassef - who has been jailed for two-and-a-half years. Picture: Met Police

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon hope for more joy against St Albans

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Saracens prepared for a battle with Warriors

Saracens' Will Skelton is tackled by Harlequins' Elia Elia (pic: Nigel French/PA)

Wingate want to keep good run going in Bognor clash as Blues look to move up table

Wingate & Finchley celebrate their third goal against Potters Bar Town (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hampstead & Westerminster women on verge of title after slamming Southgate in superb display

Hampstead ladies celebrate their win over Southgate

Moura reveals faith in Tottenham squad ahead of Liverpool trip

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura celebrates his goal against Bournemouth (pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists