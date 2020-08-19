Royal Free: Trust celebrates staff with ‘hero’ pins as volunteers sign off

Staff at the Royal Free with their pins and badges. Picture: Royal Free Archant

The Royal Free NHS Trust has surprised staff and volunteers of special “RFL Hero” pins while some of the volunteers who’ve been helping at the hospital since the height of the pandemic have told of their experiences.

Journalist Harry Taylor has been volunteering at the Royal Free Hospital, handing out scrubs. Picture: Harry Taylor Journalist Harry Taylor has been volunteering at the Royal Free Hospital, handing out scrubs. Picture: Harry Taylor

The pins were a surprise for staff, who saw them sent directly to their homes, and wee accompanied by a thank you message put together by the Royal Free Charity.

Head of nursing research Helen Jones said receiving a pin had been “amazing”. She added: “he past few months have been exceptionally busy for our team of research nurses and delivery staff, supporting the hospital in getting through COVID-19.

“The importance of research within the current pandemic cannot be underestimated. At the beginning we were dealing with a virus with no known treatments but thanks to research teams like ours we now have approved treatments and the research studies continue.

Radiology department assistant Mandy Matthews was redeployed to work at the in-patient pharmacy during the pandemic, she said: “ “It was a very busy time doing a new role, and I was grateful to the team for giving me so much support – and to all my colleagues across the hospital who kept each other safe. It makes me feel very much appreciated and I will be wearing my badge with pride.”

Harry (left) with volunteers Richard Sugar and Rui Mendes hand out scrubs. Picture: Royal Free Hospital Harry (left) with volunteers Richard Sugar and Rui Mendes hand out scrubs. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

As for the volunteers, Richard Sugar from East Finchley, who works for Nuffield Health usually but is currently furloughed said he had been delighted to help the support team at the trust. He said: “I wanted to do something local, something for the NHS. It has been really great becoming part of the team and engaging with the NHS staff. When you’re quite isolated during lockdown it’s nice to have an opportunity to meet people and have that friendly day to day chat.”

His colleague Rui Mendes, took a break from a hairdressing career to help out. He said: “It’s a very different role, but there are a lot of similarities. You are dealing with people on a daily basis and you just need to be friendly and cheerful. I really enjoyed the experience of getting to know the doctors and the nurses.” He’s now looking to work at the hospital full-time.

Journalist Harry Taylor was also among those to volunteer, he wrote: “It’s been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done - but as wonderful as it’s been - I hope not to return.”

The trio all thanked the staff they had worked with - Stephen Downer who had overseen them for several months, said: “I am so grateful to these three volunteers, who have been with us since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. Over the past few months that they have manned the scrubs distribution station, everyone has been greeted with a smile.”