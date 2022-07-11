Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Royal Free London star wins national NHS award

André Langlois

Published: 7:31 AM July 11, 2022
Updated: 10:55 AM July 11, 2022
Margaret Harris receiving her award from NHS England national medical director Professor Stephen Powis - Credit: Royal Free

An unsung hero of the Covid-19 pandemic has won a national award for her commitment to patient care at the Royal Free hospital. 

Domestic services manager Margaret Harris took home the Covid Response gong at the NHS Parliamentary Awards, held in Westminster last week. 

Margaret was nominated by Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq who praised Margaret for her dedication during one of the most challenging periods in the history of the NHS. 

John Connolly, chief executive of the Royal Free, said: “When Margaret was shortlisted for the award, there was an overwhelmingly positive response from all corners of the hospital so everyone will be bowled over now she has won this award. She is a real star and so deserving of recognition." 

Margaret said: “This is a huge honour, thank you to everyone for all your kind comments. I’d really like to thank all of the domestic services team as they have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, as well as my infection prevention and control colleagues as we have worked hand in hand during the past two years.” 

