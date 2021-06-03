Published: 11:34 AM June 3, 2021 Updated: 11:38 AM June 3, 2021

An investigation has found an antisemitism allegation at the Royal Free was made up - Credit: PA

Reports raised online of antisemitism within Royal Free Hospital have been withdrawn after health chiefs found the claim "fictitious".

The claim circulated on May 26 and alleged a Jewish patient was the victim of abuse after attending the hospital for a routine procedure.

A Royal Free NHS Trust spokesperson said its investigation had established this was not the case.

At the time, the Trust said it had not received an official complaint but was taking the allegations "extremely seriously".

A week later, the spokesperson said: "The Royal Free London can confirm that, following a thorough investigation, the allegation of an antisemitic incident at the Royal Free Hospital last week was fictitious and has subsequently been withdrawn.

"We are pleased this matter is now closed and would like to restate how proud we are to serve such a richly diverse community which is reflected across our talented, committed and caring staff."