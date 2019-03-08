Ravenscroft Medical Centre: Relocating Golders Green GP surgery is 'absolute scandal', say Holocaust survivors

Ruth Eisenfeld, a Holocaust survivor who has spoken out against the relocation of the Ravenscroft Medical Centre. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

A number of Holocaust survivors in Golders Green's Selig Court independent living block have again spoken out against the controversial plans to "relocate" the Ravenscroft Medical Centre.

The Ravenscroft Medical Centre, 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11. Picture: Polly Hancock The Ravenscroft Medical Centre, 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11. Picture: Polly Hancock

One, Ruth Eisenfeld, called the plans "a scandal". The doctors' surgery has been earmarked for a previously unused space at Finchley Memorial Hospital - whch would mean the current premises closing

Patients would have to travel to Finchley, or find another practice. Barnet CCG, who have made the proposal, have assured patients that other doctors' surgeries within the area would be able to take patients unable to move.

Ruth, who struggles with back problems and currently has dormant cancer in her lung, said: "I will have lost my practice and I won't know where to go. It feels like they might have already made the decision.

"Ravenscroft is a very good clinic. It's an absolute scandal to close it."

Save Our Surgery campaigners outside Ravenscroft Medical Centre 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11, ahead of a patients meeting at the practice. Pictured left campaigner Stephen Colman and second right Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock Save Our Surgery campaigners outside Ravenscroft Medical Centre 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11, ahead of a patients meeting at the practice. Pictured left campaigner Stephen Colman and second right Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ruth, who is one of a number of elderly refugees living at Selig Court who fled the Nazis, added: "This is just not the time in our lives to get another shock."

An open letter on behalf refugees at Selig Court also complained of the "grave" effect the move would have on their access to primary healthcare as many have mobility issues.

Since Barnet Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) announced the move, a number of community leaders have come out against the move including local MP Mike Freer and councillors from both sides of the aisle and 15 local Rabbis who cited disproportionate impact on the Jewish community..

Senior Rabbi Harvey Belovski from the Golders Green United Synagogue told this newspaper: "It's going to affect the whole community. Some of the disadvantages seem obvious. I am certain it will impact on vulnerable people, including those within the Jewish community who are unwilling to travel on the Sabbath or festivals."

Cllr Peter Zinkin (Con, Childs Hill) added he felt the CCG were "looking at this from the end of a telescope". He continued: "It's a absolute winners and losers situation." The neighbouring Cricklewood Health Centre is also at risk of closure and Cllr Zinkin added: "The one thing that's very clear is this area is not going to be comfortable if we lose two practices."

Barnet CCG confirmed a report will go before its Primary Care Committee where the final decision will be made.