Budget chain Pure Gym will be opening in Crouch End next month.

The gym will open in Tottenham Lane, Crouch End, on Tuesday, June 28, at midday.

The new gym has a class studio, free weights, cardio equipment, fixed resistance equipment, changing room, and a stretch area.

Cristina Acosta, Pure Gym general manager, said: "Everybody is welcome at the UK’s favourite gym. Our gyms are friendly, supportive, and judgement-free spaces where you can come in, work out and leave feeling good. No matter your goals, there’s something for everyone.

Inside Purse Gym. - Credit: Cristina Acosta

"Pure Gym Crouch End will be a gym where everyone feels welcome to train, whether that be for using the gym facilities, taking part in a class or training with one of our exceptional Personal Trainers.

"We aim to integrate ourselves into the community, and are building partnerships with local business, as well as getting involved in any fundraising opportunities.

"We look forward to meeting you all and helping you achieve your goals!”

Pure Gym is offering a discounted membership for new members starting at £14.99 a month for 12 months.