Park Road Lido: BBQ, zumba and swimming fun planned for 90th birthday party

Swimmers enjoy a moonlight swim at Crouch End's Park Road Lido. Picture: Ruth Corney Archant

The long-awaited party to celebrate 90 years of the Park Road Lido takes place this weekend.

A historic postcard featuring the Park Road Lido. Picture: Hornsey Historical Society A historic postcard featuring the Park Road Lido. Picture: Hornsey Historical Society

The event will see - of course - swimming, along with a BBQ, live music, and stalls from local businesses.

Beginning at 7am on Saturday June 1 with a lane swimming session, and ending twelve hours later, the day is open to members of the Lido and non-members alike.

Will Holmes, who manages the Lido for operator Fusion Lifestyle, said: "The lido's 90th anniversary gives us a great reason to celebrate with our members and local residents.

"The lido has a special place in the community and we're looking forward to welcoming people who love the lido as much as we do."

Lido-goers have been eagerly anticipating marking the milestone, with members of the Park Road Lido User Group researching the pool's history.

Stalwart bather Andy Bellasario told this newspaper: "It's such a beautiful place, I just love swimming with the ducks!"

Peter Sergeant, who suffered a heart attack at the adjacent gym, is another who loves the pool - he has been swimming there since the 1960s.