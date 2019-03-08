Park Road Lido: BBQ, zumba and swimming fun planned for 90th birthday party
PUBLISHED: 13:30 28 May 2019
The long-awaited party to celebrate 90 years of the Park Road Lido takes place this weekend.
The event will see - of course - swimming, along with a BBQ, live music, and stalls from local businesses.
Beginning at 7am on Saturday June 1 with a lane swimming session, and ending twelve hours later, the day is open to members of the Lido and non-members alike.
Will Holmes, who manages the Lido for operator Fusion Lifestyle, said: "The lido's 90th anniversary gives us a great reason to celebrate with our members and local residents.
"The lido has a special place in the community and we're looking forward to welcoming people who love the lido as much as we do."
Lido-goers have been eagerly anticipating marking the milestone, with members of the Park Road Lido User Group researching the pool's history.
Stalwart bather Andy Bellasario told this newspaper: "It's such a beautiful place, I just love swimming with the ducks!"
Peter Sergeant, who suffered a heart attack at the adjacent gym, is another who loves the pool - he has been swimming there since the 1960s.