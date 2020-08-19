Park Road Leisure Centre: Staff ‘have worked very hard’ on safety procedures for gym’s reopening

With the gym at Park Road Leisure Centre having reopened on August 13, the centre’s management have encouraged users to feel comfortable returning to work out.

The Haringey Council facility is operated by Fusion Leisure. Will Holmes manages Fusion’s centres in the borough.

He told this newspaper: “We obviously opened the Lido first and foremost and that has been really successful. Lots of customers have been really happy with the safety procedures.

“My staff in Tottenham and at Park Road have been working extremely hard. People should expect one-way systems, lots of sanitiser and new layouts to help social distancing.”

He said there would be an intensive cleaning regime in place along with paper towels and sanitiser to help people clean after themselves. Visits have to been booked and paid for online, and customers are asked to arrive “ready to work out” and bring their own water.

The Lido at Park Road has been open since July, but there has been some concern at the raised prices for an individual swim, which is now £8. Will said this would be “continually reviewed”.