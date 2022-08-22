Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Surgeon scoops top prize at awards ceremony

André Langlois

Published: 5:28 PM August 22, 2022
A north London medical practitioner has been named Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon of the Year. 

Parag Jaiswal received the accolade at the London and South East Prestige Awards. 

Mr Jaiswal’s practice is based at the Royal Free Hospital, where he specialises in general trauma and complex lower limb trauma. 

He has a special interest in young adult hip pathologies and hip arthroscopy.

Mr Jaiswal also practises at St John & St Elizabeth Hospital in St John’s Wood. 

“This award was a complete surprise,” he said. “As an orthopaedic surgeon, it gives me great pleasure to see what a life changing impact hip and knee operations make to my patients' lives. Excellent outcomes are achieved by a collaborative multidisciplinary approach, and I am very thankful to all the members in my team in achieving this success.”

The London and South East Prestige Awards celebrates small and medium-sized enterprises, and founder and CEO Osmaan Mahmood said: “Although small businesses may not be able to compete with multinational companies on their size and scale, there is a personalised service-driven focus that is often void from large organisations.”

