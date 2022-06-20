Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers and admissions at north London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data - up to last Tuesday, June 14 - for the NHS trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas.

Royal Free

A combined 91 Covid patients were reported in the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals last Tuesday.

This is one less than the total recorded on the previous Tuesday and there will little variation in patient counts over the following week, with an average daily total of 90 up to June 14.

This rose from an average of 79 Covid patients in hospital each day over the previous week, ending June 7.

In the seven days to Sunday - June 12 - a total of 42 people with Covid were admitted to hospital, according to the latest available data.

This was more than twice as many as the previous week, when there were 20 admissions in the seven days up to June 5.

London North West University Healthcare

A total of 41 Covid patients were in the trust's hospitals last Tuesday, June 14 - the same combined number as week earlier.

The average number each day across Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals was 45.

This was higher than the daily average of 41 for the previous week, ending June 7.

Admissions also rose, with a total of 46 Covid patients brought into hospital in the seven days to Sunday - June 12 - compared with 34 over the previous week.

Whittington Health

The trust reported that there were 34 Covid patients in Whittington Hospital last Tuesday, June 14 - six more than a week earlier.

In between, daily counts reached a low of 23 on June 9 and a high of 39 on June 11, with an average of 33 a day in the week ending June 14.

The daily average rose from 26 in the previous week - up to June 7 - although one date was excluded from that calculation due to missing data.

An increase was also seen in admissions, which doubled from 15 the previous week to 31 in the seven days up to Sunday, June 12.

Homerton Healthcare

Trust data shows that eight Covid patients were in Homerton Hospital on June 14 - three more than the previous Tuesday.

On average, eight people with Covid were in hospital each day in the week ending last Tuesday.

This compares with a daily average of three for the previous seven days.

A total of 14 Covid patients were admitted to the hospital in the seven days to Sunday, June 12 - twice as many as the week before.