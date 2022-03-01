The Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust has been awarded a "good" rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for the second time in a row.

In its report published on February 28, the CQC rated the trust as good overall, and specifically for being effective, caring, responsive and well-led. Its mental health services were rated as "requires improvement" for being safe.

The report praised efforts such as the trust’s focus on improving the quality of its care and the funding of its IT infrastructure. However, it raised concerns relating to areas such as how quickly it responded to complaints, and the level of immediate life support training among staff.

Jinjer Kandola MBE, chief executive of the trust, said: “Given the very tough challenges the whole NHS has faced over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a great achievement.

“I’d like to pay tribute to our dedicated and compassionate staff for their commitment to delivering the best care possible for our patients every day.

“We are committed to continuing to improve our services and our ambition is to become a provider of excellent integrated healthcare in north London and beyond.”