London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Northwick Park Hospital, has recorded its lowest daily count of Covid patients in almost three months. - Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

The latest Covid patient data reveals the lowest daily counts recorded at north London hospitals since before Christmas.

Here are the figures for NHS trusts covering Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas:

Royal Free London

The combined total of 100 Covid patients recorded at the trust’s hospitals on February 19 was the lowest count since Christmas Eve, when there were 91.

However, this rose to 110 across the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals three days later – the most recent data available.

The latest total includes 15 people on ventilators.

An average of 106 beds were occupied each day in the week ending February 22.

There were 111 patients, with 10 on ventilators, seven days earlier.

The average count per day over that week, ending February 15, was also 111.

London North West University Healthcare

On February 22, the trust recorded 65 Covid patients at its hospitals - the lowest daily count since late November.

This number includes seven patients on ventilators.

In the week from February 16 to 22, an average of 77 beds were occupied each day across the Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals.

This was after there were 81 cases, with five people in mechanical ventilation beds, on February 15.

The average over the seven days to that date was 92.

Whittington Health

The number of Covid patients at Whittington Hospital Count dropped to 59 on February 19 – the lowest since the same number was recorded on Christmas Eve.

But by February 22 it had risen to 67, including two people on ventilators.

In the week leading to February 22, there was an average of 66 patients each day - February 21 was excluded due to no available data.

The average over the previous week, ending February 15, was 77 patients.

Homerton University Hospital

The hospital recorded 28 Covid patients on February 22 – the lowest count since the 28 recorded on December 11 last year.

This included three on ventilators.

The latest total represents a 32 per cent decrease on the 41 patients seen on February 15.

In the week ending February 22, an average of 34 beds were occupied by confirmed Covid patients each day at the hospital.

There were 42 Covid patients each day on average over the previous week.