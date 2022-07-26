The number of confirmed Covid patients and new admissions has continued to rise at north London hospitals since a national surge in infections last month.

We looked at the latest government data - up to last Tuesday, July 19 - and compared it with late June, around the time estimated cases jumped 32 per cent in a week.

Here are the figures for the NHS trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas.

Royal Free London

The trust reported 192 Covid patients in its hospitals last Tuesday - the equal highest count on a single day in six months.

The latest figure, which includes 19 people on ventilators, exceeded the totals of 188 reached on three of the previous seven days to match the number seen on April 12.

The last time there were more Covid patients in the trust's Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals on one day was on January 18, when 197 were counted.

On average, 182 hospital beds were occupied by Covid patients each day in the week ending Tuesday, July 19.

Three weeks earlier, the average over seven days was 142.

The latest admissions figures show a total of 102 Covid patients were brought in to the hospitals in the seven days up to Sunday, July 17.

There were 93 new admissions in the week to June 26.

London North West University Healthcare

A combined 150 Covid patients were in the trust's Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals last Tuesday, July 19 after the daily count fell for a third day in a row.

Patient numbers had climbed to 186 on July 11 - the highest total seen on one day in six months - with counts of 185 and 183 (twice) recorded since.

In the week ending July 19, an average of 172 patients were in hospital each day.

The average three weeks earlier, for the seven days to June 28, was 64.

A total of 154 new patients were admitted to hospital in the week ending Sunday, July 17.

This compares with 80 admissions over the seven days to June 26.

Whittington Health

The trust reported that 95 Covid patients were in Whittington Hospital last Tuesday.

This was the same number as the day before, which were the two highest daily totals seen since February 3.

On average, 91 people with Covid were in the hospital each day in the week ending Tuesday, July 19.

The average for the week up to June 28 was 56 per day.

In terms of new admissions, 69 Covid patients were brought into hospital over the seven days to Sunday, July 17.

There were 54 admissions in the week up to June 26.

Homerton Healthcare

Twenty-seven Covid patients were reported in Homerton Hospital last Tuesday, July 19 after the total fell for a fourth consecutive day.

The daily count reached 44 on both July 6 and 7 - the highest figures since February 8 - but has been lower since then.

The average number of patients each day in the week ending July 19 was 32.

Over the seven days to June 28, the average was 18.

There were 68 new Covid patients in the week up to Sunday, July 17.

Three weeks earlier, to June 26, there were 38 new Covid admissions.