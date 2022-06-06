Here are the latest Covid figures for north London hospitals - Credit: Pexels

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers and admissions at north London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data - up to last Tuesday, May 31 - for NHS trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas, and compared it with the previous week.

Royal Free London

Figures show a combined 80 Covid patients were in the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals last Tuesday.

This total, also seen two days earlier on May 29, is the equal-lowest reported on a single day this year - matching the number seen on both March 4 and 5.

There hasn't been a lower daily count since December 18 last year (78).

The May 31 total was 12 less than the 92 recorded on the previous Tuesday.

On average, there were 85 Covid patients in hospital each day in the week up to Tuesday, May 31.

This decreased from an average of 91 for the previous seven days.

In terms of weekly admissions, 14 Covid patients were received by the hospitals in the seven days to Sunday, May 29, according to the latest figures.

This was after 38 admissions the previous week.

London North West University Healthcare

A total of 41 patients were in the trust's care - including Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals - on May 31.

There were 44 in hospital on the previous Tuesday.

However, the average number of patients being treated each day rose by one to 42 in the week ending May 31.

Weekly admissions also rose slightly - in the seven days to Sunday, May 29, a total of 39 Covid patients came into hospital.

The previous week, 31 people were admitted with Covid.

Whittington Health

The trust reported 25 Covid patients in its Whittington Hospital last Tuesday, May 31.

This was the lowest total recorded on a single day since the same number of patients were seen on December 7.

A week earlier, on May 24, there were 35 Covid patients.

On average, there were 29 Covid patients each day in the week ending May 31, compared with 34 over the previous seven days.

In the seven days up to Sunday, May 29, a total of 14 people were admitted to hospital with Covid - six more than the previous week.

Homerton Healthcare

Seven patients with Covid were in Homerton Hospital last Tuesday - compared with 11 a week earlier, data for the trust shows.

In the week up to May 31, a total of six was reported on three days - the lowest daily counts seen since last June.

On average, there were seven Covid patients in hospital each day during that week.

The average for the previous seven days was 13.

Six patients were admitted to hospital in the seven days to Sunday, May 29 - 10 less than the previous week.