Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust reported fewer Covid patients in hospital this week despite a slight rise in admissions from last week - Credit: PA

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers and admissions at north London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data - up to last Tuesday, May 17 - for NHS trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas, and compared it with recent weeks.

Royal Free London

The trust reported a combined 93 Covid patients across its hospitals last Tuesday - the lowest total on a single day in more than two months.

It was the first time the daily count at Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals has fallen below 100 since 90 patients were seen on March 10.

The latest figure, which includes 13 patients on ventilators, compares to totals of 110 on the previous Tuesday - May 10 - and 127 a week earlier.

On average, 103 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day in the week up to last Tuesday (May 17).

This declined from an average of 116 for the seven days to May 10 and 133 a week earlier.

The latest admissions figures show 40 Covid patients were brought into hospital in the seven days up to Sunday, May 15.

This was more than the 32 patients admitted in the week ending May 8, while there were 67 admissions over the seven days before that.

London North West University Healthcare

A combined 38 Covid patients were reported across the trust’s Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals last Tuesday (May 17).

This figure, which included three people on ventilators, compares with a total of 46 seven days earlier and 48 on the Tuesday before that.

On average, 39 hospital beds were occupied by Covid patients each day in the week up to May 17.

This fell from an average of 44 for the previous seven days, while it was 43 in the week ending May 3.

The latest figures show 41 Covid patients were admitted to hospital in the seven days up to and including Sunday (May 15).

This was more than the 35 admissions over the seven days to May 8 and 39 in the week before that.

Whittington Health

The trust reported that 41 Covid patients were being treated at Whittington Hospital last Tuesday, May 17 - the lowest recorded total on a single day in five months.

This was down from 57 a week earlier and 60 on the previous Tuesday (May 3).

On average, 46 Covid patients were being treated each day in the week ending May 17.

The average for the previous week was 57, and 61 over the seven days to May 3.

According to the latest figures, a total of 23 Covid patients were admitted to hospital In the week ending Sunday, May 15.

By comparison, there were 25 admissions in the seven days up to May 8 and 11 the previous week.

Homerton University Hospital

The trust reported 12 Covid patients at the hospital last Tuesday (May 17).

There had been as few as nine patients on May 12 - the first time a recorded daily count had been in single figures since early July last year.

The May 17 total compares with 13 on the previous Tuesday and 15 a week earlier.

In the week ending May 17, an average of 12 Covid patients were being treated at the hospital each day.

This was down from an average of 16 for the each of the previous two weeks.

The latest admissions data shows 10 patients were admitted to Homerton Hospital in the week ending Sunday, May 15.

This compares with 15 admitted in the seven days up to May 8, and 12 admissions during the previous week.