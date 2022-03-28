Here are the latest Covid patient numbers across north London hospitals - Credit: PA

Daily counts have roughly doubled from earlier in the month as Covid patients numbers reported by north London NHS trusts continue to rise.

Here is the latest government data – up to Tuesday, March 22 - for trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas:

Royal Free London

The total of 152 confirmed Covid patients recorded at the trust on March 22 was the highest count on a single day since January 26 (also 152).

This represents a 35pc rise from the combined 113 cases reported a week earlier - on March 15 - across the trust’s Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals.

There were 21 people on ventilators on both dates.

At 152, the latest total is almost double the 80 Covid patients that were seen on consecutive days earlier this month (on March 4 and 5).

The average daily count over the seven days to March 22 was 131 – up from 106 the previous week.

Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust daily counts of confirmed Covid patients in hospital from February 28 to March 22, 2022 - Credit: Public Health England

London North West University Healthcare

The trust - which manages Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals - reported 90 Covid patients on March 22, including three on ventilators.

This was the highest total count on a single day since February 16 and more than double the 42 reported earlier this month (on March 5).

On the previous Tuesday, March 15, there was a combined 73 Covid patients at the hospitals, including two on ventilators.

The average daily count in the week to March 22 was 85, compared with 66 over the previous seven days.

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust daily counts of confirmed Covid patients in hospital from February 28 to March 22, 2022 - Credit: Public Health England

Whittington Health

Data shows 58 confirmed Covid patients were reported at the trust’s Whittington Hospital on March 22.

This was four fewer than on the previous Tuesday, with two patients on ventilators on both days.

The average daily count for the week ending March 22 was 62, which compares with 59 for the previous seven days – though two dates are missing from the data.

The average was also 62 in the each of the two weeks before that.

Homerton University Hospital

Twenty Covid patients were reported at Homerton Hospital on March 22, compared with 28 seven days earlier.

There were no patients on ventilators on either date.

An average of 23 patients were being treated each day in the week ending March 22.

The average daily count was 28 for the previous week and 27 for the seven days before that.