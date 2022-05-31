Here's how many Covid patients were admitted to hospital this week - Credit: Archant

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers and admissions at north London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data - up to last Tuesday, May 24 - for NHS trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas, and compared it with the previous week.

Royal Free London

The trust reported a combined 92 Covid patients across its hospitals on May 24 - one less than on the previous Tuesday.

The daily count had dropped to 86 on Friday, May 20, which was the lowest total on a single day in almost 11 weeks.

On average, 91 beds across the trust’s Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals were occupied by Covid patients in the week ending Tuesday, May 24.

This compares with an average of 103 over the previous seven days.

The latest admissions figures show 38 Covid patients were brought into hospital in the week up to Sunday, May 22.

There were 40 admissions over the previous seven days.

London North West University Healthcare

A combined 44 Covid patients were reported across the trust’s Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals last Tuesday (May 24).

This compares with the 38 seen seven days earlier.

An average of 41 Covid patients were treated each day in the week up to May 24.

This represents a rise from the average of 39 over the previous seven days.

In the seven days up to Sunday, May 22, a total of 31 Covid patients were admitted to hospital.

This was fewer than the 41 admissions over the previous week.

Whittington Health

The trust reported that there were 35 Covid patients in Whittington Hospital last Tuesday, May 24 – compared with 41 a week earlier.

Daily counts had dropped to 31 on both May 21 and 22, which were the lowest totals seen on a single day since early December.

An average of 34 Covid patients were treated each day in the week up to May 24.

This decreased from the average of 46 over the previous seven days.

Admissions data shows eight Covid patients were brought into the hospital over the seven days up to Sunday, May 22.

This is about a third of the number of admissions the previous week (23).

Homerton University Hospital

The trust counted 11 Covid patients at the hospital last Tuesday – one less than on May 17.

The average daily count at the hospital in the week up to May 24 was 13.

This was one more than the average for the previous seven days.

The latest admissions data shows 16 patients were brought in to Homerton Hospital in the week ending Sunday, May 22.

This was up from the 10 admissions recorded over the previous seven days.