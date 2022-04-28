The latest Covid patient numbers for hospitals serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas - Credit: PA

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at north London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data – up to last Tuesday, April 19 – for trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas, and compared it with seven days earlier.

Royal Free London

The number of Covid patients at hospitals run by the trust - the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals - has reduced significantly.

The latest figures from April 19 show a total of 165 Covid patients, down from 192 the week prior (April 12).

A downward trend in the number of Covid patients in hospital can be observed hospitals run by Royal Free London - Credit: Public Health England

The number of people on ventilators decreased over the same period, from 21 people to 18.

The decline in cases at the trust follows weeks of rising cases.

However, the number of patients admitted for Covid over the last seven days is up from the week before.

On April 13, there were 89 patients admitted over seven days, up from 84 the week before but still lower than the 102 figure reported around three weeks ago.

In the seven days until April 10, 12.7 Covid patients were admitted on average each day - up from the 11.4 daily average reported the week before (April 3).

London North West University Healthcare

Last Tuesday, there were 71 patients across the four hospitals run by the trust, which include Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospital.

The number of combined cases at the hospitals has dropped significantly from 108 Covid patients a week earlier on Tuesday, April 12.

The number of people on ventilators has remained at three over the same period.

The latest figures show the number of patients admitted for Covid over seven days is continuing to decrease at the trust - from 111 on April 10 to 73 on April 17.

In the seven days until April 14, 10.4 Covid patients were admitted on average each day - down from the 15.9 daily average reported the week before (April 7).

Whittington Health

Covid patient numbers at Whittington Health have increased from 72 on April 12 to 77 on April 19.

There has been an upward trend in Covid patient numbers at Whittington Hospital since late March.

The number of people on ventilators dropped from one to zero over the same period

A total of 23 Covid patients were admitted to hospital over the seven days leading to April 17, compared with 39 the week prior, and 39 three weeks ago.

In the seven days to April 14, 3.3 Covid patients were admitted on average each day - down from the 5.6 daily average reported the week before (April 7).

Homerton University Hospital

There were 20 confirmed Covid cases reported at Homerton Hospital on April 19, with zero patients in mechanical ventilation beds.

There number of Covid patients at the hospital increased by one over the period of a week, from 20 cases on April 12.

Homerton has recorded zero patients on ventilators for several weeks since April 4.

Homerton Hospital has reported zero patients on ventilators for several weeks - Credit: Public Health England

The number of Covid patients admitted over seven days has increased from 23 to 24 from April 10 to April 17.

In the seven days until April 14, 3.4 Covid patients were admitted on average each day - up from the 3.3 daily average reported the week before.