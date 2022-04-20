The latest figures for north London hospitals reveal how Covid patient numbers have decreased across some trusts and increased among others - Credit: PA

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at north London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data – up to last Tuesday, April 12 – for trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas, and compared it with seven days earlier.

Royal Free London

Last Tuesday - April 12 - a total of 192 confirmed Covid patients, including 21 people on ventilators, were reported across the trust – which runs the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals.

This means the number of Covid patients had gone up from 173 the week prior.

Last week's figure the highest daily total in 12 weeks; cases last spiked well above that number on January 5, when they reached a peak of 243 Covid cases.

The latest figures from Royal Free London show cases in the trust's hospitals are at their highest since they peaked in January - Credit: Public Health England

There were also five more people on ventilators as of April 12, compared to the 16 seen a week earlier (April 5).

However there has been a decrease in the number of patients admitted to the trust for Covid over the last seven days up to April 10.

Last week, 82 patients were newly admitted over seven days, compared to 95 the week before.

This slowing down of admissions could, if the trend continues, translate into a reduction in total Covid patients this week - though those figures have not yet been released.

In the seven days until April 7, 11.7 Covid patients were admitted on average each day - down from the 13.6 daily average reported the week before (March 31).

London North West University Healthcare

Last Tuesday, there was a total of 108 Covid patients across the four hospitals run by the trust - including three people on ventilators.

The number of cases was the same a week earlier on April 5, but there was five patients on ventilators during that period.

According to the latest admission trends, the number of patients being admitted to Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals is decreasing.

At London North West University Healthcare the number of Covid patients admitted to the trust appears to be levelling off and decreasing after rising since February - Credit: Public Health England

There were 111 Covid patients admitted to hospital over the seven-day period to April 10 - down 11 from the 122 recorded the week before.

In the seven days until April 7, 15.9 Covid patients were admitted on average each day - down from the 17.4 daily average reported the week before (March 31).

Whittington Health

The latest figures show that there were 72 Covid patients at Whittington Hospital on April 12 - up from 61 on April 5.

One person was on a ventilator last week, as was the case seven days earlier.

Three weeks ago, the number of Covid patients was 58 but the number of people on ventilators was higher - at three.

There were a total of 39 Covid patients admitted to hospital over the seven days leading to April 10, compared with 30 admitted the week prior.

In the seven days until April 7, 5.6 Covid patients were admitted on average each day - up from the 4.3 daily average reported the week before (March 31).

Homerton University Hospital

Homerton Hospital reported 20 cases on April 12, with no patients in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of patients in hospital with Covid was a third larger on April 5, with the trust reporting 30 Covid patients that week.

Patients on ventilators have remained at zero since April 4.

There has been no Covid patients on ventilators at Homerton Hospital since April 4 - Credit: Public Health England

Last week, there were 23 Covid patients admitted over seven days - notably fewer than the 30 admitted over seven days the week before.

In the seven days until April 7, 3.3 Covid patients were admitted on average each day - down from the 4.3 daily average reported the week before (March 31).