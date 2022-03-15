Here are the latest Covid patient figures for NHS trusts across north London - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Many north London hospitals saw consecutive rises in daily Covid patient counts over the first week of March, new data reveals.

Here are the latest figures for NHS trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas:

London North West University Healthcare

A combined 60 patients were recorded by the trust - which runs Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals - last Tuesday, March 8.

This was up from 54 seven days earlier.

The daily count dropped to 42 on March 5 - the lowest total since late November - but rose again on each of the following three days.

There was one patient on a ventilator on March 8, compared with three on the previous Tuesday.

On average, 53 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day at the hospitals in the week ending March 8.

The daily average was the same the previous week.

Royal Free London

The trust recorded a combined 95 confirmed Covid patients, including 18 people on ventilators, on March 8 – the same numbers as the previous Tuesday.

Daily counts across the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals, which are run by the trust, dropped to 80 on both March 4 and 5 – the equal lowest totals since December 18.

But the count crept up on each of the next three days.

On average, 88 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day at the hospitals in the period from March 2 to 8.

This compares to an average of 102 over the previous week (ending March 1).

Homerton University Hospital

A total of 30 Covid patients were recorded on both March 8, including two people on ventilators.

The combined count was 21, with four on ventilation, a week earlier.

The daily count had dropped to as low as 18 on February 27 but has slowly risen since.

In the week ending March 8, 27 beds were occupied on average by Covid patients each day at the hospital.

This was up from 21 over the previous seven days to March 1 - ending a run of eight consecutive weeks with a lower average than the previous week.

Whittington Health

The trust's Whittington Hospital was treating 57 Covid patients on March 8, compared to 66 on previous Tuesday.

There were no patients on ventilators on the most date, after one was recorded on March 1.

The most recent week began with a count of 72 on March 2 before gradually declining after that.

An average of 62 patients a day were being treated at the hospital in the week to March 8 – the same as the previous week.