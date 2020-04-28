North London charity draws closer to £20K crowdfunder goal

A North London charity has already racked up £12,000 in a matched crowdfunding campaign to support older people particularly impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

North London Cares and its sibling charities in the wider Cares Family are looking to raise £20,000 to bring generations together during the pandemic, with piloted schemes including online social clubs, telephone calls and an exchange project for poems, stories, messages, drawings and games.

The campaign has already raised more than £12,000 since March 18 when the initiative launched, which will all be doubled by an anonymous supporter.

A spokesperson from North London Cares said its work is “more important than ever” during the pandemic: “We’re so grateful for the kindness shown by people sending in beautiful messages and pictures that we are sharing around our network and with our older neighbours.

“It’s a true sign and representation of the positive and strong spirit that constantly ripples through our city.”

Donate at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/keep-our-older-people-connected-covid-19-emergency/backers#start