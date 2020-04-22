North Circular ‘road rage’ killing: Man remanded in custody on murder charge over death of Tahereh Pirali-Dashti
A alleged road rage killer has appeared in court accused of running over a woman during a row over a minor crash on the North Circular Road in Barnet.
Robert Barrow 54, of Chigwell, Essex, was charged with the murder of Tahereh Pirali-Dashti, 40, and assault of a 56-year-old man.
Mrs Pirali-Dashti was critically injured following an incident on January 20 at Henlys Corner.
She and her husband had allegedly stopped to speak to Barrow after they were involved in a minor collision.
It is claimed the defendant punched the victim’s husband then ran over Mrs Pirali-Dashti with his vehicle.
She was taken to hospital and died on April 10 of a combination of Covid-19, pneumonia and cardiac arrest following multiple injuries.
On Tuesday, Barrow appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Wormwood Scrubs for a virtual hearing, attended by lawyers and press on Skype.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a plea hearing for July 7 before remanding the defendant into custody.
