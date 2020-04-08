Search

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice: Urgent appeal for donations after coronavirus blows £2m hole in ‘vital’ charity’s budget

PUBLISHED: 17:10 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 08 April 2020

Eli Artemis-Bloice with dad Michael, mum Sharon and some Tottenham Hotspur stars at the Ark. Picture: Noah's Ark Children's Hospice/Tottenham Hotspur

North London’s Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice – likely to be the place families in Camden and Haringey turn to when children are desperately ill – is appealing for urgent funding help as it faces a £2m funding gap because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation and postponement of a slew of fundraising events like the London Marathon leaves holes in the charity’s fundraising strategy.

Last year, Noah’s Ark opened their physical building, the Ark, in Barnet – this offers residential care and respite for children and families with life-ending and life-limiting conditions.

It is the only children’s hospice serving much of north London.

Sophie Andrews, chief exec at the charity, said: “One of the first things is the general public often think hospices are statutorily funded. We are not. We are a charity, and children’s hospices really don’t receive much at all from the government.”

With holes in their budget, Sophie said services for children had been squeezed and she was concerned for the future.

Sophie added: “My worry is when we do get to the other side of this to recoup the money will be almost impossible. Almost 80 per cent of our costs are staff costs, If we were to furlough [more of] our staff we would be potentially furloughing staff that the NHS will need. It’s a real paradox. At the moment we are trying to support the families that we can.”

Sophie appealed directly to Ham&High readers for help. :Any donations, small or large will make a difference. I don’t want readers to think just because they can’t give £100,000 it won’t help. Anything will make a difference, and if people are able to make a regular donation that’s amazing.”

Michael Artemis’s daughter Eli – who is profoundly disabled – has received extensive support from Noah’s Ark for fourteen years.

Michael told this newspaper losing Noah’s Ark would be “simply a tragedy”. He said: “We are one of the longest-serving families and we have seen the charity’s evolution over 14 years. They have been absolutely incredible in so many different ways.

“I think about the early days, when Eli our daughter was very close to the margins, since then we’ve had many many years of support as she has slowly progressed.”

To support Noah’s Ark’s emergency appeal, visit noahsarkhospice.org.uk/coronavirus/

