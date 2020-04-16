Thank you NHS: Send the Ham&High your video and photo tributes

Anthony Grout and Kathleen Smyth, Royal Free nurses who have been redeployed to coronavirus wards. Picture: PA/Royal Free Archant

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday night at 8pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A tribute to NHS workers - can you do something similar? Picture: Alina Shawcross A tribute to NHS workers - can you do something similar? Picture: Alina Shawcross

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, our There With You campaign and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

You may also want to watch:

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips or photo messages, together will full details of who is featured, to michael.boniface@archant.co.uk

Rainbows and teddy bears are lining the streets as thanks to NHS staff. Picture: Brittany Woodman Rainbows and teddy bears are lining the streets as thanks to NHS staff. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Please identify your name in the video message and where you are from.

Here’s to the NHS!