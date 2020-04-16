Thank you NHS: Send the Ham&High your video and photo tributes
PUBLISHED: 13:19 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 16 April 2020
Archant
The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday night at 8pm.
It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, our There With You campaign and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.
You may also want to watch:
We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.
Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips or photo messages, together will full details of who is featured, to michael.boniface@archant.co.uk
Please identify your name in the video message and where you are from.
Here’s to the NHS!
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Hampstead Highgate Express. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.