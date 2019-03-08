Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Royal Free Hospital dedicates new breast cancer unit to late former surgeon Mo Keshtgar

PUBLISHED: 13:08 02 May 2019

The Keshtgar family and Kate Slemeck, the chief executive of the Royal Free Hospital open the new unit dedicated to the late Professor Mo Keshtgar. Picture: Adam Scott

The Keshtgar family and Kate Slemeck, the chief executive of the Royal Free Hospital open the new unit dedicated to the late Professor Mo Keshtgar. Picture: Adam Scott

© Adam Scott 2019. For consideration only, no reproduction without written permission.

The family of a late pioneering breast cancer surgeon opened a new expanded breast cancer unit at the Royal Free on Friday April 26.

The unit was dedicated to Professor Mo Keshtgar, who worked at the Royal Free in Hampstead for a decade up to his death in 2017.

The new unit has two high-tech mammogram machines, which offers 3D imagery and the ability to take biopsies. This new technology means patients can get a quicker diagnosis.

You may also want to watch:

His family unveiled a plaque dedicated to him, and his son Soroosh said he was “speechless” by the tributes to his father.

He said: It's amazing to see everyone together and to see how the hospital has recognised his hard work.

“He lived and breathed the hospital and he was devoted to his patients – they came first, he came second.”

Royal Free chief executive Kate Slemeck described him as a “fantastic” doctor, who “was such an important part of the NHS family and of this hospital.”

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Thonmoy Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike. Picture: Thonmoy Josh Dey

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Billy Fury Way stabbing: Teen crawled away after knife attack ripped open his stomach – court hears

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a then-17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

Camden Town stabbing: Man left critical after being attacked outside Camden Town tube station

A 26-year-old was stabbed outside Camden Town Tube Station this morning. Picture; British Transport Police.

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Thonmoy Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike. Picture: Thonmoy Josh Dey

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Billy Fury Way stabbing: Teen crawled away after knife attack ripped open his stomach – court hears

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a then-17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

Camden Town stabbing: Man left critical after being attacked outside Camden Town tube station

A 26-year-old was stabbed outside Camden Town Tube Station this morning. Picture; British Transport Police.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Vertonghen expected to miss clash with Cherries

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino assists Jan Vertonghen after a head injury during the Champions League semi-final, first leg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Hendon boss Gray targeting big improvements next term after avoiding dreaded drop

Hendon players celebrate Shaquille Hippolyte-Patricks goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Spurs Ladies secure promotion to FA Women’s Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies celebrate scoring (pic: Wu's Photography).

EUROPA LEAGUE: A history of Arsenal v Valencia

Arsenals's Thierry Henry scoring past Valencia's Fabian Ayala, during their Champions League 2nd Round match in Valencia. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images

Review: Half God of Rainfall, Kiln Theatre

Rakie-Ayola-in-Inua-Ellams-The-Half-God-of-Rainfall-c-Dan-Tsantilis-
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists