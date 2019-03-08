Royal Free Hospital dedicates new breast cancer unit to late former surgeon Mo Keshtgar
PUBLISHED: 13:08 02 May 2019
The family of a late pioneering breast cancer surgeon opened a new expanded breast cancer unit at the Royal Free on Friday April 26.
The unit was dedicated to Professor Mo Keshtgar, who worked at the Royal Free in Hampstead for a decade up to his death in 2017.
The new unit has two high-tech mammogram machines, which offers 3D imagery and the ability to take biopsies. This new technology means patients can get a quicker diagnosis.
His family unveiled a plaque dedicated to him, and his son Soroosh said he was “speechless” by the tributes to his father.
He said: It's amazing to see everyone together and to see how the hospital has recognised his hard work.
“He lived and breathed the hospital and he was devoted to his patients – they came first, he came second.”
Royal Free chief executive Kate Slemeck described him as a “fantastic” doctor, who “was such an important part of the NHS family and of this hospital.”