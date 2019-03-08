Royal Free Hospital dedicates new breast cancer unit to late former surgeon Mo Keshtgar

The Keshtgar family and Kate Slemeck, the chief executive of the Royal Free Hospital open the new unit dedicated to the late Professor Mo Keshtgar. Picture: Adam Scott © Adam Scott 2019. For consideration only, no reproduction without written permission.

The family of a late pioneering breast cancer surgeon opened a new expanded breast cancer unit at the Royal Free on Friday April 26.

The unit was dedicated to Professor Mo Keshtgar, who worked at the Royal Free in Hampstead for a decade up to his death in 2017.

The new unit has two high-tech mammogram machines, which offers 3D imagery and the ability to take biopsies. This new technology means patients can get a quicker diagnosis.

His family unveiled a plaque dedicated to him, and his son Soroosh said he was “speechless” by the tributes to his father.

He said: It's amazing to see everyone together and to see how the hospital has recognised his hard work.

“He lived and breathed the hospital and he was devoted to his patients – they came first, he came second.”

Royal Free chief executive Kate Slemeck described him as a “fantastic” doctor, who “was such an important part of the NHS family and of this hospital.”