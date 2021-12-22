Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Covid testing sites open in Priory Park and Alexandra Palace

Camille Corcoran

Published: 3:52 PM December 22, 2021
Updated: 3:53 PM December 22, 2021
Alexandra Palace during the World Darts Championship. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Alexandra Palace during the World Darts Championship. Picture: Steven Paston/PA - Credit: PA

Two new Covid-19 testing sites have opened in the west of Haringey, offering PCR tests to people with coronavirus symptoms.   

The mobile testing units are located in Priory Park and Alexandra Palace and will be open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm, except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, when they will open from 9am to 12pm.   

The west of Haringey has been without a test site since the lease on the Alexandra Palace site ended in September this year.  

Haringey Council's Liberal Democrat leader, Luke Cawley-Harrison, said “It’s extremely important that testing sites are available for residents to use in all areas, so the news that two new PCR testing sites are finally opening in the west of Haringey is extremely welcome.”   

Cllr Cawley-Harrison also said he had been in communication with the council’s director of public health "to look into the possibility of adding more vaccine sites in the west of the borough, potentially in local pharmacies, to supplement Hornsey Health Centre”.

The testing site at Alexandra Palace will move from Paddock car park to East Court car park from Thursday (December 23).

For more information visit: https://www.haringey.gov.uk/news-and-events/coronavirus-covid-19-haringey-together/health-advice/covid-19-testing-haringey

