Search

Advanced search

Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe join Whitehall demonstration for fellow imprisoned Briton Anoosheh Ashoori

PUBLISHED: 18:30 20 March 2020

Richard and Gabriella Ratcliffe support Sherry Izadi at a protest for her husband Anoosheh Ashoori's freedom. Picture: Daren Nair

Richard and Gabriella Ratcliffe support Sherry Izadi at a protest for her husband Anoosheh Ashoori's freedom. Picture: Daren Nair

Archant

Just days after Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was temporarily allowed to leave Evin Prison, her husband and daughter were protesting outside of the foreign office in solidarity with another dual British-Iranian national who is being held in the same jail.

Richard and Gabriella attended the demonstration held by the wife – Sherry Izadi – and children of Anoosheh Ashoori on Wednesday afternoon, while a simultaneous online event was held to enable those self-isolating or unwell with coronavirus to show their support.

You may also want to watch:

Afterwards, Amnesty UK campaigner Daren Nair said: “Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is not the only innocent Londoner wrongfully imprisoned in Iran’s Evin Prison. 65 year old retired engineer, Anoosheh Ashoori from south-east London has been detained for over two and a half years.

“Unlike Nazanin, he was not granted a furlough and remains in Evin Prison where he is at risk of contracting the coronavirus. Our government must pressure the Iranian regime to grant Mr. Ashoori a furlough as well. Better still, release him unconditionally.”

Nazanin was allowed to leave Evin prison – with an ankle tag on – on March 17. She is currently supposed to return in early April.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: 22 confirmed cases in Camden - plus latest figures from Haringey, Barnet and Westminster

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Boris Johnson to address the nation on latest measures to tackle coronavirus threat

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Coronavirus: Scammers ‘targeting elderly’ by offering to help with shopping during pandemic say cops

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus live updates: Key workers listed as school closures set to begin

A stock image of a student sitting eams. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Coronavirus: Fortismere School in Muswell Hill closes for ‘deep clean’

Parents were notified over the weekend. Picture: Sam Volpe

Most Read

Coronavirus: 22 confirmed cases in Camden - plus latest figures from Haringey, Barnet and Westminster

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Boris Johnson to address the nation on latest measures to tackle coronavirus threat

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Coronavirus: Scammers ‘targeting elderly’ by offering to help with shopping during pandemic say cops

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus live updates: Key workers listed as school closures set to begin

A stock image of a student sitting eams. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Coronavirus: Fortismere School in Muswell Hill closes for ‘deep clean’

Parents were notified over the weekend. Picture: Sam Volpe

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus live updates: Key workers listed as school closures set to begin

A stock image of a student sitting eams. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

RFU cancels all rugby seasons below Premiership level

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC in the London 3 Essex. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hampstead’s coffee shop in a phone box under threat: Cost of traders’ licence ‘would put me out of business’

Mustafa Mehmet at his station in Hampstead's old-fashioned red phone box. Picture: Mustafa Mehmet

Maida Vale brawl: 7 jailed over brutal armed street fight in W9

The six adults sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police

Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe join Whitehall demonstration for fellow imprisoned Briton Anoosheh Ashoori

Richard and Gabriella Ratcliffe support Sherry Izadi at a protest for her husband Anoosheh Ashoori's freedom. Picture: Daren Nair
Drive 24