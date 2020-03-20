Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe join Whitehall demonstration for fellow imprisoned Briton Anoosheh Ashoori

Richard and Gabriella Ratcliffe support Sherry Izadi at a protest for her husband Anoosheh Ashoori's freedom. Picture: Daren Nair Archant

Just days after Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was temporarily allowed to leave Evin Prison, her husband and daughter were protesting outside of the foreign office in solidarity with another dual British-Iranian national who is being held in the same jail.

Richard and Gabriella attended the demonstration held by the wife – Sherry Izadi – and children of Anoosheh Ashoori on Wednesday afternoon, while a simultaneous online event was held to enable those self-isolating or unwell with coronavirus to show their support.

Afterwards, Amnesty UK campaigner Daren Nair said: “Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is not the only innocent Londoner wrongfully imprisoned in Iran’s Evin Prison. 65 year old retired engineer, Anoosheh Ashoori from south-east London has been detained for over two and a half years.

“Unlike Nazanin, he was not granted a furlough and remains in Evin Prison where he is at risk of contracting the coronavirus. Our government must pressure the Iranian regime to grant Mr. Ashoori a furlough as well. Better still, release him unconditionally.”

Nazanin was allowed to leave Evin prison – with an ankle tag on – on March 17. She is currently supposed to return in early April.