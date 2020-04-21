Search

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: West Hampstead’s mum has furlough from Iranian prison extended, but no clemency decision yet

PUBLISHED: 10:26 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 21 April 2020

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Archant

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s time away from prison during the coronavirus has been extended again, but there has still been no decision on offering her clemency.

Husband Richard confirmed on Tueday morning that Nazanin’s furlough – temporary release – has been extended until the May 20.

Richard tweeted: “Nazanin’s lawyer was today told by the Prosecutors Office that her furlough has been extended for another month until 20 May.

“This is in line with President Rouhani’s announcement. was told that no decision has yet been made on her clemency.

“No change to her ankle tag or its range. Nonetheless, Nazanin is very relieved today.”

Nazanin was first allowed to leave prison on March 17, but she remains confined to with 300m of her parents’ home and must wear an ankle tag.

On Tuesday Nazanin’s MP Tulip Siddiq reacted by saying: “Very happy to hear from Richard Ratcliffe that Nazanin’s furlough has been extended for a month – in line with other prisoners in Iran. Now is the time for our government to do all it can to make it permanent.”

