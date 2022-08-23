Muswell Hill GP surgery moves into multi-million pound centre

A new multi-million pound healthcare facility has opened in Muswell Hill.

The Muswell Hill Practice has moved to 54 Muswell Hill, and welcomed patients on Monday.

The NHS funded fit-out provides a larger surgery than the previous site at Dukes Avenue.

It has 11 accessible consultation rooms and an area of the ground floor space will be used to provide a community hub, supporting health education and patient self-care.

Two further floors provide offices, as well as space for telephone and e-consultations.

GP partners Dr Amanda Sutton, Dr Neil Manttan and Dr Natasha Smeaton said in a statement: “We are thrilled that our impressive new building is finally open to the public.

"We had outgrown our old premises at Dukes Avenue, but the new site means our patients will really benefit from a bright, modern and spacious building, with good access for people with disabilities and better facilities for children and families."

The Muswell Hill Practice's new building - Credit: NHS

They added: “We would like to thank all our partners for making this happen, including NHS England, NHS North Central London Integrated Care Board - previously North Central London Clinical Commissioning Group - Haringey Council, Borras Construction Ltd, Catherine West MP, Cllr Pippa Connor and importantly our patients and local community for all their support.”

Rachel Lissauer, director of integration for Haringey, NHS North Central London Integrated Care Board, said: "The new, modern and spacious surgery will ensure a better experience for patients and will help our hard-working GP practice team to provide high quality services now and into the future.”

Cllr Mike Hakata, deputy leader of Haringey Council, said: “The health and wellbeing of our residents is our core focus at Haringey Council and this new centre is a fantastic example of partnership working between the council and the local NHS that will improve healthcare in the area and support the health and wellbeing of residents.”

Robert Broadfield, joint managing director, Borras Construction Ltd, said: “My thanks goes out not only to the hard work of the project team, but also to all those involved with its delivery; the collaboration, hard work and dedication lay testament to the success of this project, a valuable asset to the community.”

The £3 million scheme was funded by NHS England through the Estates and Technology Transformation Fund.

The Muswell Hill Practice's new building - Credit: NHS



