Search

Advanced search

Muswell Hill care home slammed by CQC over medicine, safety, leadership and recruitment issues

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 February 2020

Alexandra Park Home. Picture: Google

Alexandra Park Home. Picture: Google

Archant

A Muswell Hill care home has been rapped by regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for a series of record-keeping, medicine and management failures.

Alexandra Park Home, in Methuen Road, received a damning report from the CQC which rated it "requires improvement" in terms of safety, effectiveness, how caring it is and how it responds to residents' needs. It received an 'inadequate' rating for how "well led" it is.

The report pinpoints the failings including a lack of "open and transparent culture when things went wrong" and ineffective "systems for monitoring the safety and quality of the service".

The inspectors continued: "People's medicines were not always being managed safely. The systems in place to assess the risks to people's safety were inconsistent, not always effective and ways to mitigate risks were not always clear."

Although the report found staff were well-liked at the home and its decoration had been improved, the CQC found the home breached two aspects of the Health and Social Care Act - relating to the checks in place during recruitment and its involvement of residents in their own care.

You may also want to watch:

Operated by Earlybird Care Limited, the residential nursing home caters for 13 elderly people who have a range of health needs.

The CQC criticised the home because recent internal reports had "made no reference" to concerns raised by Haringey Council or in a previous CQC report - also scoring "requires improvement" from July 2019.

The regulator said it would be meeting with the management in order "to discuss how they will make changes to ensure they improve their rating to at least good".

Haringey Council's health chief, Cllr Sarah James (Lab, Harringay), said: "The wellbeing of residents is paramount. The council is aware of the situation and both NHS Haringey CCG and the council's Quality Assurance service are offering dedicated support to assist the provider to improve its service."

This newspaper has not yet had a response to our request for comment from either the home or Earlybird Care.

Most Read

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Alleged killer of Islington teen stabbed in Camden denies attack was gang “payback”

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

23-year-old stabbed in Camden High Street

The incident happened at around 6pm on February 18. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Alleged killer of Islington teen stabbed in Camden denies attack was gang “payback”

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

23-year-old stabbed in Camden High Street

The incident happened at around 6pm on February 18. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Player ratings: Lloris and Lo Celso put in best efforts in average Spurs display

RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Arteta wants Arsenal to rise above heated atmosphere in Greece

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the training session at London Colney.

Spurs boss Mourinho insists Alli was ‘angry’ with his own performance not him

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho before the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Spurs leave themselves with a tough task at RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld and manager Jose Mourinho after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Muswell Hill care home slammed by CQC over medicine, safety, leadership and recruitment issues

Alexandra Park Home. Picture: Google
Drive 24