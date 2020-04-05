Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Hampstead and Kilburn MP backs local newspapers during outbreak

PUBLISHED: 16:20 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 05 April 2020

MP for Hampstead and Kilburn Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA

MP for Hampstead and Kilburn Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

With the government introducing measures in the effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Tulip Siddiq has spoken out on the importance of local newspapers to “bring communities together”.

The News Media Association is calling for planned government advertising in newspapers and assurances that there will be provision to allow for the production and delivery of newspapers from the print plant to the front door.

Tulip Siddiq has written to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, making the case for local newspapers and asking for clarity about deliveries.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “Local papers like the Ham&High and the Brent & Kilburn Times are the lifeblood of our communities.

“As we face long periods of social isolation to tackle coronavirus, local papers have the power to bring our communities together. It is through local papers that we will keep abreast of what is happening in our nearby hospitals. And local journalists will be the ones holding our councils to account for the support they must now deliver to the individuals and businesses who will suffer.

“We are lucky to have such a strong local press in Hampstead and Kilburn, but we will only have it as long as we are prepared to fight for it. I will always stand up for our local papers and do everything I can to support them through this crisis.”

The World Health Organisation has said reading newspapers carries no real risk of catching the Covid-19 virus.

It said in a statement: “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes Covid-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperate is also low.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free NHS Trust

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

“I was terrified”: Alexandra Palace closes boating lake after spate of people pushed in

Picture: Corinne Sweet/Alexandra Palace

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Coronavirus: “Serious concerns” over Muswell Hill construction workers as developer promises “corrective action”

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free NHS Trust

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

“I was terrified”: Alexandra Palace closes boating lake after spate of people pushed in

Picture: Corinne Sweet/Alexandra Palace

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Coronavirus: “Serious concerns” over Muswell Hill construction workers as developer promises “corrective action”

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Clubs appeal for support to #KOCOVID19

England Boxing clubs are appealing for support to #KOCOVID19

Boxing: The Val Barker Trophy

America boxer Roy Jones Jr at a press conference

Coronavirus: Premier League pay cuts ‘would hit government funds’

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Life in Coronavirus lockdown: Toilet cleaning skills and crushes on Rishi Sunak

Beatrix Clark (second from left) with her family in lockdwon - (l-r) Mike, Jess and Oli. Picture: Beatrix Clark

Coronavirus: Hampstead and Kilburn MP backs local newspapers during outbreak

MP for Hampstead and Kilburn Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA
Drive 24