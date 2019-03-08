Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man critically injured after falling off electric scooter in Primrose Hill

PUBLISHED: 15:58 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 26 July 2019

Bridge Approach. Pictures: Google Streetview

Bridge Approach. Pictures: Google Streetview

Archant

A man is critically injured in hospital after falling off his electric scooter in Primrose Hill last night.

Officers were called at 11.15pm to Bridge Approach and found him unconscious. The man, in his 20s, was not in collision with any other vehicle or person.

You may also want to watch:

He was flown by London Air Ambulance to hospital, where he is still in a critical condition.

Police have been unable to establish his identity so far. Urgent enquiries are underway to find out who he is, and inform his family.

The crash comes weeks after Youtube star and TV presenter Emily Hartridge was killed on July 13 when she was hit by a lorry when on her scooter in Battersea. A day later a 14-year-old suffered a serious head injury in Beckenham.

The Department of Transport issued fresh warnings after the incidents earlier this month, reminding users that it's illegal to ride electric scooters on public roads and pavements in the UK.

Most Read

Police called to Parliament Hill Lido to deal with scuffles as tempers flare over queuing

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

15 arrests over violent Hampstead burglaries as neighbours consider hiring private security

Lyndhurst Terrace in Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

West Hampstead pilates teacher gets suspended sentence for £35k fraud

Rhiann Keys. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Camden High Street

Camden High Street looking towards Camden Market

Parliament Hill Lido likely to close early today as Britain could break hottest temperature record

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Most Read

Police called to Parliament Hill Lido to deal with scuffles as tempers flare over queuing

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

15 arrests over violent Hampstead burglaries as neighbours consider hiring private security

Lyndhurst Terrace in Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

West Hampstead pilates teacher gets suspended sentence for £35k fraud

Rhiann Keys. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Camden High Street

Camden High Street looking towards Camden Market

Parliament Hill Lido likely to close early today as Britain could break hottest temperature record

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham Women get friendly action underway against Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal (pic: Wu's Photography).

Watford under-23s up next for Wingate; Haringey enjoy Wood test

Wingate & Finchley are unable to force the ball home against Chalford St Peter (pic: Martin Addison).

Thameslink and East Midlands Trains disruption to last all weekend after damage to West Hampstead overhead wires

Thameslink services have been disrupted after yesterday's heatwave. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway/ Peter Alvey

Man critically injured after falling off electric scooter in Primrose Hill

Bridge Approach. Pictures: Google Streetview

Hampstead carjacking: Homeowner on NW3 street where Arsenal stars were attacked has been ‘targeted five times’

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists