Man critically injured after falling off electric scooter in Primrose Hill

A man is critically injured in hospital after falling off his electric scooter in Primrose Hill last night.

Officers were called at 11.15pm to Bridge Approach and found him unconscious. The man, in his 20s, was not in collision with any other vehicle or person.

He was flown by London Air Ambulance to hospital, where he is still in a critical condition.

Police have been unable to establish his identity so far. Urgent enquiries are underway to find out who he is, and inform his family.

The crash comes weeks after Youtube star and TV presenter Emily Hartridge was killed on July 13 when she was hit by a lorry when on her scooter in Battersea. A day later a 14-year-old suffered a serious head injury in Beckenham.

The Department of Transport issued fresh warnings after the incidents earlier this month, reminding users that it's illegal to ride electric scooters on public roads and pavements in the UK.